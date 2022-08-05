Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered government agencies to conduct safety inspections of entertainment venues following the devastating fire which occurred last night at Mountain B pub on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province, killing 13 people and injuring at least 41 more.

PM Prayut has ordered the relevant agencies to work with the pub owner to provide assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. A team has been assigned to investigate the true cause of the fire.

PM Prayut would like to express his condolences to to the families of the 13 people who lost their lives.

Operators of entertainment venues should regularly conduct safety inspections to ensure the structure of the building is sound. Exit routes should be well signposted and spacious to ensure people can make a swift exit in the event of a fire.

At Mountain B pub, over 50 people were inside the venue when a fire swept through, engulfing the whole building within five minutes. The nightclub only had one small door at the front meaning many lost their lives because they couldn’t exit in time.

If any venues are not up to safety standards, improvements must be made before the venue opens for service.

Now that Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed and entertainment opens are open again, safety must be emphasised to prevent such disasters from happening again, said PM Prayut. PM Prayut fears that poor health and safety standards in Thailand will negatively impact tourism.

Casualties which occur as a result of poorly constructed infrastructure or lack of health and safety measures continue to make headlines every day in Thailand.

SOURCE: Royal Thai Government