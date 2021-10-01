Quarantine shortened, curfew cutdown, more AstraZeneca doses | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 1 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Quarantine shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers, Nightly curfew reduced in “dark red” zones, Myanmar’s military takes responsibility for economic problems, Major US businesses rethink production in Vietnam due to strict lockdowns.

