Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today

October 1 has continuously been said to be the potential reopening date for several of Thailand’s top tourist destinations, the public health minister says nothing has been confirmed yet. Bookings at alternative quarantine hotels have plummeted. There has been a frenzy for meatballs from local vendors in Buri Ram after a Thai member of the popular K-Pop band Blackpink said it was her favorite snack.

