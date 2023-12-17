Nida Poll reveals Thai public opinion on civil servant salary and minimum wage increase

Picture courtesy of Josue Isai Ramos Figueroa, Unsplash

The public opinion poll centre, Nida Poll, from the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), unveiled the results of a survey conducted between December 13 and December 15 among Thai citizens aged 18 and above. The study, spanning all regions, educational backgrounds, occupations, and incomes, involved a total of 1,310 samples and focused on the topic of civil servant salary increases and minimum wage. The survey used a multi-stage sampling method and was conducted via telephone interviews with a confidence interval of 97%.

The survey found when asked about their opinion on the salary increase for new civil servants within two years, 48.93% of the samples agreed that the raise was appropriate. The next 28.63% expressed that all groups of civil servants, regardless of whether they are new or have served for a long time, should receive a salary increase. In contrast, 13.66% stated that civil servants’ salaries should not be increased at this time, 3.74% deemed the raise too minimal, and 3.51% felt it was excessive. A small fraction, 1.53%, either refused to answer or were uninterested, reported Sanook.

Finally, when the public was asked their opinion on the proposed minimum wage increase ranging from 2 to 16 baht (US$ 0.057 to 0.46), 35.11% of the samples suggested that the minimum wage should be increased uniformly across all provinces. Following that, 28.40% believed the rise was too small, 28.32% found it just right, and 6.18% felt that the minimum wage should not be increased at this time. A small percentage, 0.84%, felt the raise was too much, and 1.15% either refused to answer or were uninterested.

In related news, workers’ representative and adviser to the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC), Chalee Loysoong, has called for a nationwide flat rate minimum wage increase to 492 baht. Arguing that this will bolster purchasing power, he suggests it as a more sustainable strategy than the government’s proposed one-time 10,000 baht cash handout scheme, particularly when factoring in the multiplier effect. To read more click HERE