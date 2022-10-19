Thailand
Naked women on fishing trip ads surrender to police
UPDATE
The two women featured naked in a sexy fishing trip advert in the Bang Saray sub-district in Chon Buri surrendered themselves to the police. The women said they only did it to gain followers on social media, adding they do not offer sex services or fishing trips.
The two women visited Sattahip Police Station today after their post went viral. They confessed to posting the naked photos on Twitter but insisted that they do not provide sexual services to anyone.
The women said the men featured in the picture were their boyfriends. They said they rented a boat and took pictures using a tripod and decided to upload the post to Twitter to gain more followers.
The women also emphasised that there was no travel or fishing agency involved and that they did not know the owner of the boat.
According to Thairath, the two women were charged under Section 14(4) of the Computer Act: importing pornographic material and information onto the Internet, and that pornography can be accessed by the public. They face a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
A police officer reported he would investigate whether the women had taken part in any similar activities in the past before passing judgement. If found guilty they could face harsher punishment.
There was no report on whether their boyfriends would be prosecuted.
ORIGINAL STORY: Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Fishing enthusiasts were hooked when a Chon Buri agency promoted a naked fishing trip on social media in the Bang Saray sub-district. Residents on the other hand were outraged.
Angry Chon Buri locals are not happy with the unnamed agency shamelessly advertising fishing trips complete with naked women companions on Twitter.
The naked fishing advertisement went viral when it was on Thai social media. It was posted by a Thai Twitter user named Soul Mates, Pattaya, Clean, Good Manner, Friendly (คู่แท้ พัทยา Pattaya สะอาด นิสัยดี กันเอง มิตรภาพ).
The caption said…
“Squid fishing + sucking milk + enjoying seashells for four hours. Only 3,000 baht per person. It includes sashimi and beverages.” Under the caption is a picture of two fishermen and two naked women.
The agency’s Twitter account is awash with fishing trip advertisements alongside naked, sexy pictures of women. Some pictures show the women topless on the beach mixing with locals and tourists while other snaps reveal women fully naked on the boat with the clients.
The former mayor of the Bang Saray sub-district in Chon Buri, Chaiwat “Tum” Inanong, complained about the Twitter post advertising the naked fishing trip. He said …
“Go fishing, but you won’t get any fish or squid. Why is your business so creative? I don’t know who you are but stop doing this kind of business in my hometown. Please send me a message if you have more evidence or know these people. I will file a complaint as soon as possible. Every local makes a living under the rules and laws of Bang Saray Beach.”
Many Thai netizens commented on the post saying the naked fishing trip is unacceptable and damages the good reputation of Bang Saray Beach and Chon Buri.
Chaiwat made it known he is going to file a complaint at Sattahip Police Station today.
According to Thai media reports, the agency and naked women face being charged under the Computer Act, for uploading pornographic material and information onto the Internet. They could face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Brand Shinawatra – choice of a new generation?
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Naked women on fishing trip ads surrender to police
The best non-invasive medical procedure in Phuket
Best places to get breast augmentation in Bangkok with affordable prices
Luxury yacht halts Bangkok traffic as Krungthep Bridge opens
Missing 50 million baht is a misunderstanding, says govt
Amazon Web Services to invest billions of dollars in Thailand
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October