Thailand

Mass shooting in Thailand 37 killed | GMT

Published

 on 

 

Mass shooting in Thailand 37 killed 

37 people were killed in an attack on a daycare centre on Thursday by a former police officer who was equipped with a rifle and a knife.

According to Thai police, the shooter, known as Panya Kamrab, 34, later shot his wife and kid inside their home before killing himself.

In the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 kilometres to the northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Panya, according to the police, shot and stabbed teachers and children.

Additionally, as he fled the scene, he shot erratically at onlookers and crashed his truck into cars.

YouTube video

22 children, some as young as two, were among the casualties, according to the officials. Mass shooting

At least 10 individuals, some seriously, were injured.

Soon after the incident, the provincial hospital in Nong Bua Lamphu issued an urgent need for blood donations. Mass shooting

The Royal Thai police revealed Panya was a police corporal at the Na Wang Police Station in Nong Bua Lamphu in a statement on Facebook.

He was, however, dismissed from the force in 2021 after it was discovered that he had narcotics possession. He has a history of drug misuse as well.

According to local media ThaiPBS, Police stated that Panya had attended a court appearance relating to narcotics offences before the event, even though the reason for the shooting is still unknown. Panya, who has not given up using drugs since being fired, was scheduled to appear in court once more on Friday in connection with the drug case that caused his termination, according to national police commander Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

Trending