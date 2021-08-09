Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9

Plenty of weekend news following the arrest of a suspect in the murder of the 57 year old Swiss woman in Phuket. Covid numbers may have peaked as the heavy restrictions start to reap rewards. The Tokyo Games are over… did anyone notice? Jay and Tim get to your comments, and what do you think about the new T-shirts?

Thanks to our sponsors, “Shamhala”

https://boatpattana.com/project/shambhala-grand-villa-en/

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on