Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Plenty of weekend news following the arrest of a suspect in the murder of the 57 year old Swiss woman in Phuket. Covid numbers may have peaked as the heavy restrictions start to reap rewards. The Tokyo Games are over… did anyone notice? Jay and Tim get to your comments, and what do you think about the new T-shirts?

Thanks to our sponsors, “Shamhala”

https://boatpattana.com/project/shambhala-grand-villa-en/

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand36 seconds ago

Good Morning Thailand | Phuket murder arrest, Covid wave peaked? | August 9
Travel1 hour ago

Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored5 days ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Guides2 hours ago

Pros and cons of living in Thailand
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Politics5 hours ago

Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests5 hours ago

Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Environment6 hours ago

Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Thailand6 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Chon Buri13 hours ago

Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Crime14 hours ago

Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Protests15 hours ago

Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
South16 hours ago

Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending