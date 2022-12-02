Thailand
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Driving license point deductions starting next year in Thailand. Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for ex-pats. TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists. The teen girl’s ID card request was denied as she doesn’t look like her mother. – all are coming up today.
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Pattaya Walking Street shooter surrenders claiming it was a “friendly fire”
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Cannabis2 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored23 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics4 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
Recent comments: