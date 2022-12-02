Connect with us

Thailand

Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

Driving license point deductions starting next year in Thailand. Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for ex-pats. TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists. The teen girl’s ID card request was denied as she doesn’t look like her mother. – all are coming up today.

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel 

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Skip
2022-12-02 07:59
Who's fooling who... can I buy more points... of course you can.
Guest1
2022-12-02 09:26
While they are at it: "one point will be deducted for those caught [...] riding a motorcycle on the pavement," How about deducting points for parking on the pavement? Cars, trucks, motorcycles? At least, in case pedestrians have to walk…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Board of Investment7 mins ago

Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Hot News47 mins ago

Pattaya Walking Street shooter surrenders claiming it was a “friendly fire”
Sponsored2 mins ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Cultural Activities1 hour ago

Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China1 hour ago

China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Hot News2 hours ago

Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Video16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Crime16 hours ago

Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket officials once again report finding no human trafficking on fishing boats
Thailand16 hours ago

South Korea increases quota of Thai workers next year
Tourism16 hours ago

Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Vietnam17 hours ago

Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Thailand17 hours ago

Teen girl’s ID card request denied as she doesn’t look like her mother
Crime17 hours ago

Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending