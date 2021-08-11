Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution

Dr Tossaporn Serirak, the former Pheu Thai Party MP, is demanding the government provide a full disclosure regarding the distribution of the 1.5 million doses of Pfizer that the United States donated to Thailand.

The former MP, who says he represents the “people’s sector”, delivered a petition this morning to Public Health Minister, and man deprived of credit for vaccines donated by the USA, Anutin Charnvirakul, requesting explicit details of the Pfizer vaccine distribution.

Dr Tossaporn tells the media that he has been on the receiving end of complaints from medical officials who are involved in combatting Covid. He says they have spoken to him about their reservations about the vaccine distribution. Further, Dr Tossaporn says many people who are not frontline medics/uneligible people are still getting the vaccine.

Its Dr Tossaporn’s opinion that anyone that gets the Pfizer vaccine should have their name publicised, in the interest of transparency. He compared the name publicising to eligible voters who have their names posted at the polling units.

Meanwhile, Anutin says the ministry has allocated the vaccines to ensure that all frontline medics are vaccinated without discrimination. He also swears there is no special vaccine allocation to specific groups.

Dr Tossaporn had previously been arrested while attending a pro-democracy protest and attending to an injured protester. In fact, the doctor’s civil disobedience has made him something of a folk hero in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand Thai PBS

