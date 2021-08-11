Connect with us

Thailand

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: TLHR / ศูนย์ทนายความเพื่อสิทธิมนุษยชน/Twitter

Dr Tossaporn Serirak, the former Pheu Thai Party MP, is demanding the government provide a full disclosure regarding the distribution of the 1.5 million doses of Pfizer that the United States donated to Thailand.

The former MP, who says he represents the “people’s sector”, delivered a petition this morning to Public Health Minister, and man deprived of credit for vaccines donated by the USA, Anutin Charnvirakul, requesting explicit details of the Pfizer vaccine distribution.

Dr Tossaporn tells the media that he has been on the receiving end of complaints from medical officials who are involved in combatting Covid. He says they have spoken to him about their reservations about the vaccine distribution. Further, Dr Tossaporn says many people who are not frontline medics/uneligible people are still getting the vaccine.

Its Dr Tossaporn’s opinion that anyone that gets the Pfizer vaccine should have their name publicised, in the interest of transparency. He compared the name publicising to eligible voters who have their names posted at the polling units.

Meanwhile, Anutin says the ministry has allocated the vaccines to ensure that all frontline medics are vaccinated without discrimination. He also swears there is no special vaccine allocation to specific groups.

Dr Tossaporn had previously been arrested while attending a pro-democracy protest and attending to an injured protester. In fact, the doctor’s civil disobedience has made him something of a folk hero in Thailand.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand31 seconds ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Phuket44 mins ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World2 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
Best of3 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Best of3 hours ago

List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
Best of3 hours ago

List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand3 hours ago

Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Thailand5 hours ago

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

US official says no conditions attached to 2.5 million vaccines donated to Thailand
Protests6 hours ago

Anti-government protesters in violent clashes with police in Bangkok
Thailand6 hours ago

Order banning fear-inducing information repealed by PM
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending