Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16

https://youtu.be/4TsNsjEzSK0

The body of a resort manager missing on Koh Phi Phi has been located in a forest on the island. The countdown is on to the October re-opening of Bangkok and 4 other provinces. Meanwhile, following a meeting between the Bangkok governor and the tourism minister, officials have decided to delay the re-opening of the capital by 2 weeks. | The annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival has been given the “okay” to be held from October 6th to the 14th.

