Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT

In today’s episode, a coffee shop in Bangkok learned the hard way about a new twist on the classic overpayment scam. A district chief, village chief, community leader and a resident in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai province have been charged with stealing a Thai identity to create a Thai ID card for a Chinese woman. A Hua Hin Airport security guard accidentally shot and killed himself with a pen gun in the western province of Phetchaburi last night.

