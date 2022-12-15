Connect with us

Thailand

Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT

Published

 on 

In today’s episode, a coffee shop in Bangkok learned the hard way about a new twist on the classic overpayment scam. A district chief, village chief, community leader and a resident in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai province have been charged with stealing a Thai identity to create a Thai ID card for a Chinese woman. A Hua Hin Airport security guard accidentally shot and killed himself with a pen gun in the western province of Phetchaburi last night.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 seconds ago

Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT
Press Room16 hours ago

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Thailand16 hours ago

Security guard accidentally shot dead by his pen gun
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Teaching in Thailand16 hours ago

What is a TEFL Certificate? Is it necessary for teaching in Thailand?
Crime16 hours ago

Thai-led human trafficking sent 1,000 victims to Finland
Hot News16 hours ago

Whale with broken spine makes last journey of 3,000 miles by performing breaststroke
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | TAT reveals top things tourists like to do in Thailand
World16 hours ago

Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Hot News17 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud
Thailand17 hours ago

13 online gambling houses raided, 1 billion baht assets seized
Crime17 hours ago

Coffee shop conned by in-person overpayment scam
Health17 hours ago

New Zealand passes law to prevent future generations from buying tobacco
Hot News17 hours ago

Survey reveals most popular things to do for tourists in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Chiang Mai officials steal Thai Identity for Chinese woman
Pattaya18 hours ago

For the gazillionth time, transgender thieves steal from Indian man in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending