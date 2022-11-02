Connect with us

Thailand

‘Floating Train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand | GMT

Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand. Chiang Mai to have a rubber-tired tram in 2028.
Ministry sets B40bn sports tourism target 200 police officers raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok. – all are coming up today.
KaptainRob
2022-11-01 18:31
13 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Don’t t think we need one. I agree. More economical with NO construction & disruptions to simply use modern airconditioned buses in a dedicated lane with electronic monitoring at major stops. Make the inside lane…
thaicm
2022-11-02 07:33
A map of the proposed routes would have been nice...
HiuMak
2022-11-02 07:36
Make it an old flavour tram to blend in with Chiang Mai.
HolyCowCm
2022-11-02 12:15
17 hours ago, KaptainRob said: I agree. More economical with NO construction & disruptions to simply use modern airconditioned buses in a dedicated lane with electronic monitoring at major stops. Make the inside lane on (eg) Hang Dong road a…
KaptainRob
2022-11-02 12:37
5 hours ago, thaicm said: A map of the proposed routes would have been nice... The proposed route follows hang dong road and north toward Mae Rim adjacent the 107. This is the finer detail including Airport and underground section:- …
Trending