Thailand
Burmese migrants headed toward Malaysia arrested in Songkhla
Police arrest a group of Burmese migrants and an alleged guide from Myanmar in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. Officers say the guide was leading the migrants from Moulmein, a city on Myanmar’s western coast, then across the Thai border to the southern province Ranong, headed toward Malaysia where they had jobs lined up. The migrants allegedly told police that they had paid 15,000 baht each to job brokers.
Border patrol has tightened along Thailand’s natural crossings to Myanmar and Malaysia in an effort to prevent Covid-19 from seeping in Thailand’s porous borders. In just the past 4 days, more than 40 Burmese migrants have been arrested in Hat Yai while on their way to jobs in Malaysia, which is under lockdown due to a recent spike in Covid-19.
At around 10:30pm last night, a team of civilians, police and military found the migrants hiding at shelter on a rubber plantation. The migrants and the alleged guide were arrested on illegal entry charges. They had a health check to screen for the coronavirus before they went through legal proceedings with Songkhla immigration police and Thung Lung police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Samples taken from Covid-19 patients in southern Thailand are being tested to check for the highly-contagious, so-called South African variant. Supphakit Siriluck from the Medical Science Department says so far, the variant has only been found in Narathiwat province, but samples from patients in Songkhla and Phatthalung are also being analysed.
Supphakit says that at the moment, the world is concerned about 5 different strains, named after the location where they were first reported. They are the British, South African, Brazilian, Indian, and Californian variants. Supphakit points out that Thailand has limited information on these variants and must do everything to prevent them entering or spreading in the Kingdom.
He adds that the South African, or B.1.351 variant, was first detected in Narathiwat at the weekend, after illegal immigrants in the Tak Bai district were found to be carrying it. What was 3 cases has now become 8, following the analysis of additional samples.
“This variant was only found in Tak Bai. The department has asked for more samples (from Covid-19 patients) in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla, and Phatthalung, to check for the variant. This variant is much more powerful than the British and Indian variants, because it has a stronger effect on the body and prior immunity from Covid-19 will not protect us against this variant. I am very worried that the vaccine might not be able to help.”
The Bangkok Post reports that 36 out of 62 infections reported at a construction camp in the Laksi district of the capital have been confirmed as the Indian variant.
Meanwhile, Supphakit says officials are checking all arrivals in state quarantine for newly-imported variants.
“Its first point of entry is likely to be in state quarantine so we are trying to investigate this group.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Norwegian-flagged ship with 6 Covid-19 infections off Songkla
A Norwegian-flagged ship is currently floating off the coast of Songkla in the south of Thailand with 6 crew members infected with Covid-19. The offshore support vessel is named the Boa Deep C and is currently anchored near Ko Nu Island and awaiting further instructions. A spokesman for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre confirmed that the boat has been waiting there since May 12.
At the Songkla Deep Sea Port, an official in the International Disease Control Office reported that the boat has 29 crew members on board for a journey that began on May 1 from India. The boat previously docked at port in Singapore for a stopover before travelling on to the Thai port.
The offshore support vessel arrived in the area around 8 am 0n May 11. At that time, Port of Songkla officials inspected the ship’s documents and administered Covid-19 swab tests to all people on board. The ship was originally cleared to travel on to Chon Buri and departed at 5 pm.
But later that evening around 10 pm, test results came back and revealed that 2 crew members from Ukraine, 2 from Poland, 1 from Russia, and 1 from India all tested positive for Covid-19. The ship was immediately ordered to return back to Songkla port by the local marine office.
The vessel arrived back the next day and was instructed to anchor by Ko Nu Island and await further updates. They were informed that travelling to any other seaport in Thailand or a nearby oil platform was strictly prohibited for any crew member. A field hospital was established on board the ship to isolate and begin treatment of the six Covid-19 infected crew members. None have reported any severe symptoms yet.
The maritime enforcement centre has dispatch patrol boats to observe the waters around the vessel and make sure that nobody leaves the Covid-19 infected ship and that nobody is allowed onto the boat. Officials in Songkla will continue to monitor the boat, stating that the ship is free to return to its country of origin at any time as long as they inform Thai officials first.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkhla
Man struck and killed by freight train just 2 days after being released from prison
Just 2 days after being released from prison, a 34 year old man was struck and killed by a freight train in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district yesterday. Police suspect the man intentionally ran onto the tracks in front of the moving train as it was leaving the Hat Yai railway station about 300 metres away and headed toward the Bang Klam district.
The man had been incarcerated on drug charges. He was released 2 days prior to his death and was staying with a friend who lived in a community along the railroad. The man’s family says he suffered from mental illness and had attempted to commit suicide many times in the past.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
