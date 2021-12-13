Thailand
Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories
During last night’s rally, the protest leaders showed a petition of 230,000 signatures which had already been gathered to revoke the controversial Section 112. In the latest display of force from the Covid fun police, another restaurant operating as a bar on South Pattaya Road has been shut down last night for violating the current local restrictions in Chon Buri province. The Department of Health is issuing a reminder for restaurants the follow Covid-19 prevention regulations, especially with a hoped increase of tourists for the holiday period. The NIDA poll showed that most people think that online gambling and video games with betting should also remain illegal.
Recent comments: