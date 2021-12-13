Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

During last night’s rally, the protest leaders showed a petition of 230,000 signatures which had already been gathered to revoke the controversial Section 112. In the latest display of force from the Covid fun police, another restaurant operating as a bar on South Pattaya Road has been shut down last night for violating the current local restrictions in Chon Buri province. The Department of Health is issuing a reminder for restaurants the follow Covid-19 prevention regulations, especially with a hoped increase of tourists for the holiday period. The NIDA poll showed that most people think that online gambling and video games with betting should also remain illegal.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gazmo16
2021-12-13 12:04
Unfortunately debt is pretty much a way of life in Thailand for many, encouraging gambling will only make matter worse as people chase their loses.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis46 mins ago

Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories
Economy2 hours ago

Thai government happy with results of economic stimulus measures
advertiseadvertise
Drugs2 hours ago

Methamphetamine, cannabis seized near Mekong River
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

CCSA meets today to decide if New Year countdown can go ahead
Coronavirus World3 hours ago

Covid cases top 50 million in US, Delta variant still dominant, Omicron spreading
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video3 hours ago

CCSA meeting to discuss easing restrictions, Meteor shower, Miss. Universe Thiland | GMT Ep.151
Protests3 hours ago

Pro-democracy activists rally in Bangkok, call for lèse-majesté law to be abolished
Environment4 hours ago

Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
World14 hours ago

Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya15 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
Thailand17 hours ago

What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
Crime20 hours ago

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Bangkok21 hours ago

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending