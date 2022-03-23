Connect with us

Thailand

Asia News Today | Tourists found dead in Philippines & China-Laos railway

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

The crash of the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane in China’s southwest ignited a fire big enough to be seen from space. Rescuers continue today to cold through the wreckage on the rugged, remote mountainside, just outside the city of Wuzhou. Investigators admit that just two days following the crash, there appears more questions than answers. Rescue workers have resorted to using drones as they search for the plane’s two vital black boxes, actually coloured orange, one recording data from the plane’s instrumentation and the other recording the voices from the cockpit.No survivors have been found and no foreigners are believed to have been on board. Family members have gathered in closed-off waiting areas at the airports in both Guangzhou and Kunming where Chinese authorities have requisitioned five hotels with 700 rooms whilst they await regular briefings on the situation. Even though the 737 model wasn’t the controversial and most recent Boeing 737 Max, China Eastern Airlines have grounded the rest of their substantial 737-800 fleet until a cause has been established. In 2019, the US FAA ordered inspections of 38 Boeing 737 NG model jets, including the 737-800s, because of cracks found in a part that connects wings to the fuselage. The FAA did not ground the planes at the time.

 

Two tourists have been found dead on Boracay island, one of the Philippines best known tropical island resorts. The two visitors, one an Australian female, were found in their hotel room on Monday. The other person in the room was identified as a male Filipino national. According to local media, the pair had injuries on their bodies, with police now speculating that their deaths were not due to natural causes. Citing CCTV footage from the area of the room in Barangay Balabag, police have confirmed there were no signs of a third person who may have entered the room. Police also noted that the belongings of the two people, including cash, jewellery, laptops and the mobile phone seemed to be untouched. Police confirmed that the pair arrived on Boracay on March 13 and had already extended their stay at the unnamed hotel.

 

Japan is reacting angrily following Russia’s withdrawal from peace treaty talks, and they’ve frozen joint economic projects on the disputed Kuril Islands because of Tokyo’s sanctions imposed because Russia invaded Ukraine. Believe it or not, Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War II hostilities because of a long standoff over disputed islands just off Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido…. The Russians call it the Kuril Islands… Japan calls it the Northern Territories. The islands were seized by then-Soviet Russia at the end of World War II. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida says he strongly opposes Russia’s decision, deeming the situation “unfair” and “completely unacceptable.”He noted that Russia had used Tokyo’s sanctions on the Russian invasion as an excuse to call off negotiations on the treaty, but that Japan will remain steadfast with its unilateral sanctions on Russia and Russian companies. In response to the invasion, Japan announced plans to revoke Russia’s most-favoured nation trade status, expand the scope of asset freezes against particular Russian individuals and ban imports of certain products. This happened last Thursday.

 

The 3 month old China-Laos Railway is making Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, a vital new trade and logistics hub connecting China’s domestic markets with other foreign markets in South and Southeast Asia. The freight volume on the new high speed China-Laos Railway has hit 1.2 million tonnes. The China-Laos Railway stretches over 1,000 kilometres and links Kunming to the Laotian capital Vientiane, which is right on the Thai/Laos border. Some of the most popular export items have been fertilisers, electronic products coming into Laos, while Laos exports rubber, rice, tapioca, charcoal and iron ore back to China. A total of 13 Chinese provinces in China including Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan Province have now launched cross-border freight train services along the new China-Laos Railway.

 

Singapore is upgrading its presence in Israel from a lower-level consulate to full embassy in the latest move reflecting better relations between Israel and countries with a strong Muslim presence.Israel and Singapore forged diplomatic ties originally in 1965 and have had generally cordial diplomatic relations for decades… Israel selling defense equipment to Singapore and having a full embassy there since 1968.Now, Singapore is openly boasting about its Israel relations with the Singaporean foreign minister, announcing the new embassy that will be in Tel Aviv.

 

Indonesia is the latest South East Asian country to lift all quarantine measures for fully-vaccinated travellers ending two years of border closure as the region moves past the worst of the Omicron wave of Covid-19.Indonesia will expand its quarantine-free travel to the rest of the country after a successful two-week trial of the program in Bali, Batam and Bintan islands. Infections have remained low in those three tourist areas, prompting Indonesia officials to quickly expand the dropping of quarantine.But arriving visitors are still required to take a PCR test on arrival.Daily coronavirus infections have dropped more than 90% from a mid-February high, even though Covid-related deaths still remain relatively high, reaching 154 people on Monday.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand13 mins ago

      Asia News Today | Tourists found dead in Philippines & China-Laos railway
      Thailand23 mins ago

      Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coup, rescue workers called
      Thailand25 mins ago

      Buriram battle: 50 youths shoot guns, throw explosives and glass bottles
      Sponsored4 hours ago

      Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
      image
      Thailand46 mins ago

      Wednesday Covid Update: 25,164 new cases; provincial totals
      Guides1 hour ago

      How to spend your Songkran at Hua Hin 2022
      Myanmar1 hour ago

      Myanmar calls US Rohingya genocide accusation “far from reality”
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand2 hours ago

      70 year old grandma in Isaan Thailand arrested for growing one cannabis plant
      Visa2 hours ago

      Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
      Ukraine3 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky warns Italy of Putin’s end game; Russia could use nuclear weapons under ‘existential threat’
      Property3 hours ago

      5 smart devices to customise your property in Thailand
      Phuket4 hours ago

      Phuket governor presents campaign to create 10,000 new minimum-wage jobs
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Delivery staff finds 3-metre king cobra inside parcel box in Isaan Thailand
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Thailand’s FDA warns sausages could cause serious illnesses
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

      Cabinet approves 500-million-baht budget for Paxlovid antiviral treatment
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending