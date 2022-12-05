Connect with us

Chon Buri

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns

Published

 on 

A mother and her baby daughter suffered severe burns after their home in Chon Buri’s Mueang district caught fire.

Samet police and firefighters dashed to the scene when a call came through about a blaze in the Privacy Home Village in the Samet sub-district late last night, reported Pattaya News.

The emergency services arrived to find that the fire had swept through the first floor of the two-story house to the second floor.

The house was home to five people. The mother and one year old daughter suffered severe burns.

The woman’s 40 year old husband managed to leap off a second floor balcony to safety. He survived with some minor scrapes, as did the other two unnamed members of the household.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and all of the victims were transferred to the nearest hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

There have been a number of fires in the Chon Buri area this year and none more devastating than the blaze at the Mountain B nightclub tragedy where 26 people eventually died from the fire on August 5.

Mountain B nightclub is located on Sukumvit Road in Phlu Ta Luang Sub-district, Sattahip District.

The fire began at about 1am and caused 13 immediate deaths, and 38 injuries. The death toll now totals 26.

The building was found to be illegally constructed into a closed space. The club owner was taken to the police station shortly after the fire to make statements about the events and the condition of the venue.

The club owner admitted to the police that on the day prior, electricians were hired to work on the electrical system on the ceiling. However, it is not clear whether is it related to the fire.

It was reported that Sattahip district sheriff Chatchai Sipho-on and five local police officers were removed from their positions.

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns | News by Thaiger A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns | News by Thaiger

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri2 mins ago

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Politics19 mins ago

Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Technology47 mins ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Hot News1 hour ago

Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Phang Nga1 hour ago

Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Economy3 hours ago

Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok3 hours ago

Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Malaysia4 hours ago

Big Joke ready to extradite Malaysian super-crook ‘Teddy’
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai govt’s chemical castration policy takes effect next month
Transport5 hours ago

RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
Transport6 hours ago

A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Hot News7 hours ago

Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Events7 hours ago

Father’s Day celebrated throughout Thailand today
Expats8 hours ago

Russian murder suspect arrested in Pattaya
Politics1 day ago

6 months in, Bangkok Governor Chadchart rated highly
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending