Chon Buri
A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
A mother and her baby daughter suffered severe burns after their home in Chon Buri’s Mueang district caught fire.
Samet police and firefighters dashed to the scene when a call came through about a blaze in the Privacy Home Village in the Samet sub-district late last night, reported Pattaya News.
The emergency services arrived to find that the fire had swept through the first floor of the two-story house to the second floor.
The house was home to five people. The mother and one year old daughter suffered severe burns.
The woman’s 40 year old husband managed to leap off a second floor balcony to safety. He survived with some minor scrapes, as did the other two unnamed members of the household.
It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
Fortunately, there were no casualties and all of the victims were transferred to the nearest hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
There have been a number of fires in the Chon Buri area this year and none more devastating than the blaze at the Mountain B nightclub tragedy where 26 people eventually died from the fire on August 5.
Mountain B nightclub is located on Sukumvit Road in Phlu Ta Luang Sub-district, Sattahip District.
The fire began at about 1am and caused 13 immediate deaths, and 38 injuries. The death toll now totals 26.
The building was found to be illegally constructed into a closed space. The club owner was taken to the police station shortly after the fire to make statements about the events and the condition of the venue.
The club owner admitted to the police that on the day prior, electricians were hired to work on the electrical system on the ceiling. However, it is not clear whether is it related to the fire.
It was reported that Sattahip district sheriff Chatchai Sipho-on and five local police officers were removed from their positions.
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Big Joke ready to extradite Malaysian super-crook ‘Teddy’
Thai govt’s chemical castration policy takes effect next month
RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Father’s Day celebrated throughout Thailand today
Russian murder suspect arrested in Pattaya
6 months in, Bangkok Governor Chadchart rated highly
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
The WHO rename monkeypox to avoid racist stereotypes
New drug marks major milestone in slowing Alzhemier’s
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
-
Crime1 day ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Thailand3 days ago
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
-
Tourism4 days ago
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
-
Environment3 days ago
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port