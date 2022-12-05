A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns

A mother and her baby daughter suffered severe burns after their home in Chon Buri’s Mueang district caught fire.

Samet police and firefighters dashed to the scene when a call came through about a blaze in the Privacy Home Village in the Samet sub-district late last night, reported Pattaya News.

The emergency services arrived to find that the fire had swept through the first floor of the two-story house to the second floor.

The house was home to five people. The mother and one year old daughter suffered severe burns.

The woman’s 40 year old husband managed to leap off a second floor balcony to safety. He survived with some minor scrapes, as did the other two unnamed members of the household.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and all of the victims were transferred to the nearest hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

There have been a number of fires in the Chon Buri area this year and none more devastating than the blaze at the Mountain B nightclub tragedy where 26 people eventually died from the fire on August 5.

Mountain B nightclub is located on Sukumvit Road in Phlu Ta Luang Sub-district, Sattahip District.

The fire began at about 1am and caused 13 immediate deaths, and 38 injuries. The death toll now totals 26.

The building was found to be illegally constructed into a closed space. The club owner was taken to the police station shortly after the fire to make statements about the events and the condition of the venue.

The club owner admitted to the police that on the day prior, electricians were hired to work on the electrical system on the ceiling. However, it is not clear whether is it related to the fire.

It was reported that Sattahip district sheriff Chatchai Sipho-on and five local police officers were removed from their positions.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.