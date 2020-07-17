Bangkok
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
A taxi driver’s body was found yesterday in the restroom of an NGV petrol station on Bangkok’s Kanlapaphreug Road. Police from Bang Khun Thian station in Jomthong district was alerted to a bad odour coming from the toilet.
The body of 58 year old Kaew Srikan, a resident of Jomthong, was found seated inside. Police say the toilet was locked from the inside and there were no signs of struggle or wounds on the body. Forensic staff estimate the victim had been dead for at least 48 hours.
A taxi driver, who visits the petrol station daily to refuel, told police he saw a pink taxi parked near the bathroom for 3 days and speculated it might have belonged to the deceased.
“The company that owns the vehicle took it back on Wednesday as they thought the driver might have fled without paying the installment. However, I could still smell something rotten from the toilet so I told the petrol station staff to call the police.”
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine when the deceased went into the toilet, while his body has been sent to the hospital for a detailed autopsy.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced yesterday that it’s banning flights by Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air to the mainland from July 20-27 as a punitive measure for allegedly bringing Covid-19 patients into the country. Today both airlines announced that no one disembarked while in Bangkok. After the CAAC announced that 11 travellers aboard Thai Lion Air’s flight SL117 to Guangzhou and Thai Airasia X’s flight XJ808 to Tianjin landed there with the virus, both airlines explained that they were connecting flights transiting at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Thai AirAsia X said the flights were routed […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
The Department of Disease Control has announced the results of Covid-19 testing among 1,603 high-risk people involved in the incidents of an Egyptian military crew member (in Rayong) and a 9 year old girl from Sudan (in Bangkok). The results in Rayong province show that all of 1,336 people tested are negative, while in Bangkok, all 267 tested in a Sukhumvit condominium are also negative. The swab tests were conducted on those who visited the Passione Shopping Centre, in the downtown district of the eastern province, at the same time as members of an infected Egyptian military mission on July […]
Crime
Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth
Chiang Rai police have arrested 2 more people for arranging and overseeing the smuggling of more than a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” to southern Thailand. The 48 year old man and his 31 year old wife were nabbed at their home yesterday in the province’s Mae Chan district, within 15 kilometres of the Burmese border. They’re charged with supervising the transport of 1,199 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine for smuggling into a third country. Investigators found that the unnamed couple were at a condominium in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok overseeing the transport of drugs seized in the southern […]
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”
Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back
Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha
2 Rayong protesters arrested after trying to display signs during PM’s visit
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods
Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Expats3 days ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
- Bangkok3 days ago
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
- Bangkok3 days ago
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
me
July 17, 2020 at 12:22 pm
sheesh. how often do they clean the restroom?