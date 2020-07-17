Cabbie’s body found in Bangkok petrol station toilet

A taxi driver’s body was found yesterday in the restroom of an NGV petrol station on Bangkok’s Kanlapaphreug Road. Police from Bang Khun Thian station in Jomthong district was alerted to a bad odour coming from the toilet.

The body of 58 year old Kaew Srikan, a resident of Jomthong, was found seated inside. Police say the toilet was locked from the inside and there were no signs of struggle or wounds on the body. Forensic staff estimate the victim had been dead for at least 48 hours.

A taxi driver, who visits the petrol station daily to refuel, told police he saw a pink taxi parked near the bathroom for 3 days and speculated it might have belonged to the deceased.

“The company that owns the vehicle took it back on Wednesday as they thought the driver might have fled without paying the installment. However, I could still smell something rotten from the toilet so I told the petrol station staff to call the police.”

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine when the deceased went into the toilet, while his body has been sent to the hospital for a detailed autopsy.

