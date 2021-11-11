Flooding in Chon Buri from rising sea level

Many roads in Chon Buri have flooded this week because of the rising sea levels. On Monday, water from the ocean poured onto beach roads in the Bang Plasoi sub-district, flooding them with seawater as much as 30 centimetres deep.

The flooding on the road caused significant traffic delays, and even caused some smaller vehicles to get stuck. Duangduan Pantumaopas, a local food vendor explained that after 56 years, she is used to these yearly rains.

“This is a natural phenomenon that takes place about once every year in November or December. It concerns and frightens people new to the area, but local residents are used to this and it generally doesn’t cause any major damage…The flooding did not take a long time. In not more than one hour, the water level decreased as normal.”

That being said, the flooding did disrupt the usual morning traffic in the area, and caused many curious residents and tourists to stop and take pictures of the floods, report the Pattaya News.

Much worse flooding has been seen this week in Bangkok and Samut Prakan as the Chao Phraya River overflowed in some areas during the high tides.

