Vietnam pushing to be leading digital economy in ASEAN by 2030 | The Thaiger

Vietnam wants to be the leading digital economy in ASEAN by 2030.

A draft project on national digital transformation by Vietnam’s Authority of Information Technology Application (AITA) is being submitted for approval in November. The project aims to develop the Vietnamese economy based on digital technologies.

Speaking at a conference this week to review MIC’s activities in the first half of the year, Vietnam’s AITA director Nguyen Thanh Phuc said that all people would be able to participate in the digital economy.

Phuc said the main targets would include improving the competitiveness of the economy, with the average growth rate of the digital economy reaching 20 per cent a year, and labour productivity growth of 7-10% by 2030.

The project also aims to take Vietnam into the global top 20 and ASEAN top three in terms of the global competitiveness index, as well as building a transparent and effective government to be in the world’s top 50 in terms of e-government. The project also plans to have everyone using mobile payment services by 2030.

The AITA has proposed that the digital transformation road map in Vietnam would be implemented in three phases…

• the country would digitalise industrial sectors and implement digital transformation of the economy, society and State agencies from 2020-22

• it would focus on digital transformation to improve labour productivity, creating new growth momentum and competitiveness from 2023-25

• it would move towards the development of a comprehensive digital economy and society from 2026-30

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications stated that Vietnam needed to develop a safe network security ecosystem. There would be some 100 network security businesses in the next two years while 50 network security products and services by Vietnamese firms would be widely used. The number of specialists in the sector would reach some 1,000 people and bring the market to US$1 billion to $2 billion by 2020.

Statistics from the ministry show that the network security sector has seen strong development. In the first half of the year, there were 20 firms granted business registration on trading of network security products and services.

