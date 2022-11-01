Connect with us

Technology

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Man sentenced to two years in jail for information in Facebook posts. (via Investopedia)

In Vietnam, a man was sentenced to two years in jail after questionable information on his Facebook posts caused investor panic and a corporation’s value to plummet. The People’s Court of Nam Tu Liem district in Hanoi found the man guilty of “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals”.

The 42 year old man was prosecuted under the Penal Code Article 331 claiming his Facebook posts harmed Gelex Group JSC. The man started posting on Facebook in 2019, sharing unverified information and his own personal writings. The account grew a strong fan base, with 300,000 people following his account by April of this year.

The problem came when the man posted unverified information at the beginning of April and then later edited the post when the info was confirmed in order to make it seem like he had inside details in advance.

He posted on April 2 that the chairman of property developer Tan Hoang Minh had been arrested after he heard a rumour that several real estate and finance business leaders had been arrested. Once the information was officially confirmed and detailed on April 5, the man edited his Facebook post with that information.

The court ruled he intended to trick people into believing he had inside information to give him clout online. With his newfound legitimacy, the Facebook poster then claimed that Nguyen Van Tuan was under investigation. Nguyen is the Chiarman of the Board and General Director of Gelex Group. He also serves as the Chairman of Viglacera Corporation.

He posted the unverified claims of the chairman being under investigation, sharing photos in two posts and saying the chairman will be arrested. As a result, there was a large sell-off of stock in the company and the value plummeted. The Facebook poster was sentenced to two years in jail for his inflammatory post leading to investor panic.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Technology42 seconds ago

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
image
Thailand4 mins ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
image
Thailand6 mins ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Bangkok57 mins ago

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
image
Malaysia1 hour ago

Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Best of1 hour ago

Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
image
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
image
Crime2 hours ago

Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
image
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
image
Thailand4 hours ago

New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending