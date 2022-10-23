Connect with us

Hot News

Richard Branson invited to Singapore debate after criticising country’s death penalty

Published

 on 

After criticising Singapore’s death penalty, British billionaire Richard Branson has been invited to a live, televised debate in the country. Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs clapped back at Branson’s criticisms saying he made false assertions in his recent blog post about the country’s drug policies and the death penalty. K Shanmugam, Singapore’s minister would be debating with Branson if he accepts the offer for a debate.

Branson has been vocal about his views against the country’s death penalty for crimes like drug trafficking, with his most recent criticisms published in a blog post on October 10. Earlier this year, he spoke out against the execution of drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam. According to Channel News Asia, the MHA says Branson made false assertions about the alleged treatment of defence lawyers in the case as well as alleged racial bias. The ministry then reiterated the government’s stance on drugs, saying that the capital sentence has had a clear effect on drug traffickers in Singapore.

“Our priority is to protect Singapore and Singaporeans from the scourge of drugs. We take a comprehensive harm prevention approach, which includes the use of the death penalty for traffickers who traffic large amounts of drugs and seek to profit from destroying other people’s lives and livelihoods.”

But Branson cited Nagaenthran’s “well-documented intellectual disability,” and criticised the Singaporean government for carrying out the death penalty on a person with intellectual disabilities.

The ministry, however, says that the man did not have a disability.

“We have clarified on several occasions that this is untrue. The Singapore Courts held that Nagaenthran knew what he was doing and that he was not intellectually disabled. Mr Branson also suggests that Singapore had breached our international commitments to protect people with disabilities by carrying out capital punishment on Nagaenthran. This too is untrue, as Nagaenthran was not intellectually disabled.”

“These opinions may be widely held in the UK, but we do not accept that Mr Branson or others in the West are entitled to impose their values on other societies. Nor do we believe that a country that prosecuted two wars in China in the 19th century to force the Chinese to accept opium imports has any moral right to lecture Asians on drugs.”

The MHA says Branson’s flight and accommodation will be paid for if he chooses to attend the live debate. There is no word yet on whether Branson has accepted the invitation.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-10-23 13:26
That would a debate worth watching.     
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-23 14:14
Hope Richard Branson is genuine in accepting the invitation to clear the views....

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok19 mins ago

Art revives historical waterside Bangkok neighbourhood
Thailand40 mins ago

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Tourism1 hour ago

‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains
Hot News1 hour ago

Thai car racing gangs of five or more warned of jail time if caught
Hot News2 hours ago

China’s former leader Hu Jintao leaves congress due to illness
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

Tono raises 40 million baht in charity swim across Mekong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News2 hours ago

Xi Jinping sets record-breaking precedent with third term reappointment as general secretary
Hot News2 hours ago

Southern Thais prefer PM Prayut over other candidates in recent poll
Health3 hours ago

England set to defeat HIV virus
Hot News3 hours ago

Richard Branson invited to Singapore debate after criticising country’s death penalty
Crime3 hours ago

Grand scam – Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani
News4 hours ago

Now he has wings – Red Bull boss Mateschitz passes after long illness
Transport4 hours ago

Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai people – 13 types of smiles of Thai people
Bangkok5 hours ago

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, driver returns it
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending