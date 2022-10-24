Connect with us

Thai golf superstar Attaya goes close in S.Korea

Perhaps the hottest property in women’s golf today is rising Thai star Atthaya Thitikul, one of the games’ brightest prospects. Not yet twenty years old, Attaya has already claimed multiple victories on the Ladies European Tour. Atthaya hit a 9-under 63 on Thursday to set a tournament record at the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko was 18 shots behind the Thai star, recording six bogeys in her first round back from injury.

Thai star Atthaya Thitikul is one of golf’s hottest prospects.

Leading the tournament going into the final day, Attaya was ultimately overhauled by Ko. The rivalry between the two looks set to light up women’s golf for many years to come.

Former world amateur No.1, Atthaya was born 20th February 2003 in Ratchaburi, her dad owns a carwash and her mother is a hairdresser.

She started playing the game when she only six-years-old. In 2017, just four months after her 14th birthday, she won the European Thailand Ladies Championship. In the process she became the youngest ever winner of a professional golf tournament.

At the age of 14, Attaya became youngest ever winner of a professional golf tournament.

Before turning professional, Atthaya had 16 amateur victories. These included gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics and leading amateur at the Women’s Open Championship in 2018 at Royal Lytham and in 2019 at Woburn.

Turning professional in 2020, she already had two professional wins on the Ladies European Tour, but her career was put on hold due to Covid. However, on golf’s return, she picked up her third LET victory at the Czech Ladies Open.

Attaya’s short game is key to her success, especially on the challenging greens, but her putting has been a particular strength this year, making 48 putts this season of 20 feet or longer. Only three players have made more.

Trending