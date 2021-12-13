Environment
Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
Academics have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a lower court’s sentencing of the former boss of Italian-Thai Development. Premchai Karnasuta and 3 of his staff have been sentenced for the killing of protected wildlife in a Thai national park.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the construction boss and his team were given permission to enter the Thungyai Naresuan Sanctuary in the western province of Kanchanaburi after Premchai claimed he wanted to study the sanctuary’s wildlife. Instead, the group proceeded to hunt protected species, with the carcasses of several animals, including a black leopard, found at their camp site. Premchai and 3 of his employees were arrested on February 4, 2018.
On March 19, 2019, Premchai received a jail term of 2 years and 4 months, which was subsequently increased to 2 years and 14 months by the Appeal Court, following a request from the Attorney General. The tycoon was also fined 2 million baht for poaching wildlife.
Academics and wildlife experts have welcomed the verdict, with Naris Bhumpakphan from the Faculty of Forestry at Kasetsart University saying it sets a new precedent for wildlife crimes. Panudet Kerdmali from the Sueb Nakhasathien Foundation says the case has raised significant awareness about the need to protect wildlife. He adds that, while progress is being made, forest encroachment still occurs in protected areas.
“We need to see proper management to reduce harmful contact between man and wildlife in the future. It is another challenging job to save the wild.”
However, Panudet says residents understand the importance of conservation and local communities have welcomed the verdict in the Premchai case.
Meanwhile, Sompoj Maneerat, a former spokesman for the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, says the verdict has given a boost to forest officials whose mission it is to protect the country’s wildlife and habitats.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai Airways offering round trip Sydney-Phuket flights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
- Bangkok4 days ago
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
- Bangkok3 days ago
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
- Thailand4 days ago
Omicron not affecting domestic tourism sentiment this holiday weekend
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
- Thailand3 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman, posting video her tied up on TikTok