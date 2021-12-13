Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Environment

Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Rushen

Academics have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a lower court’s sentencing of the former boss of Italian-Thai Development. Premchai Karnasuta and 3 of his staff have been sentenced for the killing of protected wildlife in a Thai national park.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the construction boss and his team were given permission to enter the Thungyai Naresuan Sanctuary in the western province of Kanchanaburi after Premchai claimed he wanted to study the sanctuary’s wildlife. Instead, the group proceeded to hunt protected species, with the carcasses of several animals, including a black leopard, found at their camp site. Premchai and 3 of his employees were arrested on February 4, 2018.

On March 19, 2019, Premchai received a jail term of 2 years and 4 months, which was subsequently increased to 2 years and 14 months by the Appeal Court, following a request from the Attorney General. The tycoon was also fined 2 million baht for poaching wildlife.

Academics and wildlife experts have welcomed the verdict, with Naris Bhumpakphan from the Faculty of Forestry at Kasetsart University saying it sets a new precedent for wildlife crimes. Panudet Kerdmali from the Sueb Nakhasathien Foundation says the case has raised significant awareness about the need to protect wildlife. He adds that, while progress is being made, forest encroachment still occurs in protected areas.

“We need to see proper management to reduce harmful contact between man and wildlife in the future. It is another challenging job to save the wild.”

However, Panudet says residents understand the importance of conservation and local communities have welcomed the verdict in the Premchai case.

Meanwhile, Sompoj Maneerat, a former spokesman for the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, says the verdict has given a boost to forest officials whose mission it is to protect the country’s wildlife and habitats.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Environment10 mins ago

Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
World10 hours ago

Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya11 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
advertiseadvertise
Thailand13 hours ago

What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
Crime16 hours ago

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Bangkok18 hours ago

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Tourism20 hours ago

Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
Thailand20 hours ago

2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
Thailand21 hours ago

Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand1 day ago

“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
Pattaya1 day ago

40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
Central Thailand1 day ago

9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending