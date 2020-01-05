Turtle egg thieves raid a leatherback turtle nest in Phang-nga | The Thaiger

Environment
Turtle egg thieves raid a leatherback turtle nest in Phang-nga
PHOTOS: กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง
Thieves have stolen almost all of the eggs from a fresh nest of a rare leatherback turtles along a Phang Nga beach in southern Thailand. The incident happened on late Friday or early on Saturday. The mother turtle had come ashore in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Muang national park to lay her eggs.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, marine biologist and lecturer at Kasetsart University on marine ecology, posted on Facebook saying he was “very angry about the theft because it means the loss of the rare turtles, which should have hatched in the national park”.
According to Dr Thon, park officials searched the beach from 4.30am to 9.30am on Saturday morning and found traces of a female leatherback, but could not locate the turtle and discovered a nest containing only two unviable eggs.
Thon says he doesn’t blame the park officials as the beach is about 20 kilometres in length and there was no way for them to know where the turtle would lay its eggs.
Since the leatherback turtle is a protected species in Thailand, Dr Thon says that the Wildlife Protection Act imposes a “3-15 years imprisonment and a fine of between 300,000-1.5 million baht for the theft and/or illegal possession of turtle eggs”.
Dr Thon told Thai PBS World that, since last year, leatherback turtles came ashore to nest twice, each time laying about 50 eggs, an improvement over the years before.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thai shoppers get resourceful to deal with the plastic bag ban
Shoppers across Thailand are showing typical Thai ingenuity in coping with big retailers’ recent ban on single-use plastic bags, bringing buckets, baskets and even a wheelbarrow to take their purchases home, many posting images on social media (below).
The ban, introduced on January 1 by all 75 members of the Thai Retailers Association, including malls, supermarkets and the ubiquitous convenience stores (7-11 and Family Mart), was a major victory for environmentalists. In Thailand people use an average of eight plastic bags a day.
Whilst the ban will make a big dent it has no impact on the thousands of mum and dad businesses around the Kingdom which use plastic bags to dispense their items.
Many of the pioneer retailers are now offering reusable bags for a small fee (7-11 sell them for 3 baht each), but thrifty shoppers saved money by grabbing anything available and celebrating their ingenuity online.
A man posed at a 7-11 in eastern Thailand with his purchases bundled in food-storage netting borrowed from his mother that she normally uses to dry fish.
“It’s usually used to protect from flies.”
His post gathered more than 5,000 likes.
Another man smiled as he held a wheelbarrow filled with goods. Two women hefted a pink laundry basket overflowing with their purchases. Other used old rice bags or just recycled the hundreds of bags they’d accumulated over the years. Others brought their suitcases that sit unused between holidays into service for the daily shopping trip.
Thailand has long been one of the biggest contributors plastic pollution in the ocean, but awareness has spread in the last year as photos of dead wildlife, including turtles, dugongs and even whales with plastic bags in their stomachs went viral.
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Online app will enable volunteers to monitor Thailand’s ‘hazardous’ farm chemicals
Thailand’s Department of Disease Control and mobile phone service providers AIS are launching an online application to enable health volunteers and officials to monitor farmers’ use of the hazardous herbicide paraquat, and pesticides glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. In November, the National Hazardous Substances Committee cancelled a December 1 ban on glyphosate and delayed the enforcement of the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months.
The ban was controversial and the US stepped in, urging Thailand to reverse the bans, saying it would disrupt Thailand’s export of soybean, wheat, coffee, apples, grapes and other produce.
One UNSC official resigned in protest over the reversal and the Government opposition have weaponised the about-face as a tool to discredit the ruling parties. Environmentalists and health officials have demanded a complete ban on the importation and use of all three chemicals.
Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the DDC’s director-general and Veerawat Kiatpongthavorn, chief of business relations at Advance Wireless Network, an affiliate of AIS, signed an MoU yesterday where AWN will provide the mobile app for use by health volunteers.
Suwanchai says the department has always attached importance to improving the health and livelihood of farmers susceptible to the threats posed by farm chemicals. The information gained from surveying the use of the substances will enable the department to develop control and preventive measures.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
The Thai operators of Starbucks Coffee says it will provide paper straws to customers at all stores across Thailand starting next Monday, January 6. The announcement is most likely in response to the national mood to reduce usage of single-use plastic items although the local Starbucks franchise say the announcement has been in the pipeline for the past year. Starbucks Coffee says they have a global target of eliminating plastic straws from all its stores this year.
On January 1, 75 major Thai retailers start a ban of single-use plastic bag and handing out plastic bags to customers.
Nednapa Srisamai, MD of Starbucks (Coffee) Thailand says the new paper straws are biodegradable and made from “responsibly-sourced paper” certified by the Germany-based Forest Stewardship Council.
“Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, Starbucks is proud to announce that we now provide an alternative to plastic straws to our customers in Thailand. To kick off the year of sustainability, we invite everyone to choose environment-friendly straws and use personal cups in order to reduce single-use plastics.”
“We’re happy to offer a 20 baht discounts every Wednesday through February 19, 2020 to customers who bring their own cups to purchase our beverages at all Starbucks stores nationwide,.”
“The new straws will be available in both standard and large sizes for drinks with jellies (OH SO Thai!) and various toppings, to ensure that customers enjoy the same coffee-drinking experience as before while at the same time, help Starbucks Thailand eliminate the more than 39 million plastic straws handed out each year.”
An attempt to “go paper” with its straws in the UK last year didn’t go so well when environmental campaigners hit out at Starbucks for introducing paper straws – a move which would normally be applauded. But Starbucks, which announced in April 2019 it would trial paper and degradable plastic straws in 54 UK branches, was selling the new paper straws individually, in plastic bags.
Starbucks has three simple everyday ways to “go green” while drinking their coffees…
1. Use personal cups – Not only does this help reduce single-use plastics, it also saves you money because Starbucks offers 20 baht discounts to customers bringing their own cups to purchase our beverages every Wednesday from today until February 19, 2020. On other days, a 10 baht discount is offered.
2. Choose paper straws – Opt for biodegradable paper straws or reusable straws that come in various colors.
3. Reduce plastic utensils – If you intend to enjoy your favorite desserts from Starbucks at home, at the office, or at schools where cutlery is available, please tell our baristas that you don’t need our takeaway utensils. Or simply dine in and enjoy our stores’ vibe and the aroma of freshly brewed coffees.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Mystery Phitsanulok prisoner deaths to be investigated
Not all Thais are happy with plastic bag ban
Bag and bike-snatching British man arrested by Pattaya police
Thai shoppers get resourceful to deal with the plastic bag ban
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Phuket 2020 – predictions by Bill Barnett
Turtle egg thieves raid a leatherback turtle nest in Phang-nga
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
Online app will enable volunteers to monitor Thailand’s ‘hazardous’ farm chemicals
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
Top 10 ways to save our water
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
Trending
- Thai Life8 hours ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
- Expats2 days ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats2 days ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand1 day ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Expats2 days ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok2 days ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
- Bangkok3 days ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
- Events2 days ago
Meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour on January 4 (tonight!)