Drugs
Gov’s 1 million cannabis plant hand out poses a danger to the health of Thailand’s youth
Chairman of the Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand admits he is worried that the government’s 1 million cannabis plant hand out poses a danger to the health of the nation’s youth.
Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset yesterday revealed 2 cannabis plants can be distributed to each household to a maximum of 500,000 interested families throughout the kingdom. The decision follows the Thailand’s new legislation of cannabis on Thursday.
Mananya says people interested can file an application on Thursday, June 16 at cooperative offices in their provinces and agricultural research and development centres in 53 provinces. Registrants will receive the plants about 30 days after applying. People in Bangkok can register at a department service centre in Kasetsart University from June 16 onwards.
The Public Health Ministry will also distribute high-quality Thai cannabis seeds, the minister added but recommends buyers choose only seeds certified by the Department of Agriculture to avoid substandard ones.
But Dr Somsak Lolekha, Chairman of the Royal College of Paediatricians, is concerned the new cannabis laws could have a detrimental affect on the nation’s youth.
Somsak says people aged under 20 years consuming cannabis extracts could face mental health, behavioural and emotional problems in their future lives.
“The legalisation of cannabis will see greater access to the drug among vulnerable groups, including children and teenagers, who may use it for recreational purposes. Despite its regulation, the active cannabinoid ingredient is still a potentially psychoactive substance that poses a risk to some people’s health.”
Somsak added cannabis is also linked to schizophrenia, suicide and dependence on other addictive substances in some groups of patients.
He insists people younger than 20 should not consume cannabis at all because their brains have yet to fully develop and they are therefore more susceptible to the negative side effects of the drug.
SOURCE Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Gov’s 1 million cannabis plant hand out poses a danger to the health of Thailand’s youth
Big problems for expats and people needing British passport renewals
Gunman with a grudge murders 3 members of a village fund committee
The Monk Life Project – embrace the path of Dhamma in Thailand
Drug trafficker caught with 78 million baht worth of crystal meth
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
Thailand News Today | Pattaya Walking Street “Ruined”
Famous Thai cyclist killed in road accident in Thailand
What are common miscommunications between Thais and foreigners?
What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Survey reveals Thais want to drop outdoor mask rules and extend nightlife to 2am
Former Thai pop star reveals his new business – collecting the faces of dead people
Thailand seals the deal for emergency support loan from Japan
Soldier murders teacher, dumps her body in pond in central Thailand
Central Pattana’s 10 billion baht investment in 37 new hotels
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
- Bangkok4 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Crime3 days ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia4 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
- Cannabis1 day ago
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison
- Cannabis3 days ago
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow