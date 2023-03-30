Police detain naked German man on Pattaya Beach

Photo via DailyNews

A stark naked German man scaring tourists on Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, was detained and charged by police yesterday, reports DailyNews.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were informed that a tall foreign man was exhibiting himself on Pattaya Beach, horrifying beachgoers at the busy tourist spot.

Police hurried down to the beach to find 63 year old Willhelm [surname unknown], of German nationality, “happily swimming in the sea.”

The nude foreigner was uncooperative and it took a good 15 minutes for officers to persuade him to come out of the water, police said.

Willhelm, still naked, picked up his pile of clothes and tried to walk away from the police. Police said they had no choice but to detain and clothe the foreigner because he ignored their requests to put on some trousers.

Police said they charged the naked man and took him to the station to face further legal proceedings.

Officers didn’t say what Willhelm was charged with. However, public nakedness violates Section 388 of Thailand’s Criminal Code on “Public Obscenity”…

“Any person who performs such a disgraceful act in public by undressing himself, exhibiting his undressed person or committing any other act of obscenity shall be liable to a fine not exceeding five hundred baht.”

Pattaya seems to be a magnet for indecent foreigners. In August last year, a European man was caught on camera wandering around Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district wearing nothing but a bum bag and a camera slung around his shoulder.

South Pattaya police said the naked man spat on them every time they approached him, so they had to call in backup to get the situation under control.

In December, a 49 year old Norwegian man was fined 5,000 baht for “public lewdness” after he was videoed having sex with a Thai woman against a power pole on the street in Pattaya.