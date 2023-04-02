More than 20 Chon Buri teens brawl on Bang Saen beach, tourists flee

More than 20 Chon Buri teens brawled on Bang Saen beach on Thursday night, causing horrified tourists to flee the area.

The rowdy teen boys reportedly fought at a crowded tourist spot on the beach, attacking each other with kitchen utensils and wooden sticks while shouting and cursing. Horrified tourists fled the area out of fear for their safety.

A local shopkeeper, Ek, told media that two groups of teens on motorcycles met and started taunting each other. He said that both groups used items from nearby shops as weapons, including a crowbar, and damaged many shops near the beach.

Saensuk Police are investigating the incident.

Ek said that incidents like this happen frequently, and it seemed like the teens had no fear of the law.

Despite being a popular tourist spot, Bang Saen doesn’t have the best reputation. The town is known for violence among young men.

In September last year, after a vicious fight between a group of young male college students went viral on social media, Chon Buri Police insisted that Bang Saen is not a “savage city.” This was after a Facebook video showed a large group of grown men brutally beating a group of college students. It showed two of the students being beaten until they are on the ground unconscious or seriously injured.

The video was posted with the message, “Is Bang Saen a tourism city or a savage city?” Police then released a statement insisting, in bold letters, that Bang Saen is not a savage city, and that it was “totally safe for tourists.”

In July last year, Chon Buri officials banned drinking on Bang Saen beach to cut out chaos and violence from drunk people there. According to a report, travellers had said that they would feel safer and more relaxed if alcohol and tobacco were banned.