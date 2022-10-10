Crime
Man shot dead near airport in northeast Thailand
A man was shot dead yesterday near an airport in northeast Thailand. The man, 40 year old Phanom Thipratanamongkol, had worked as a mobile phone businessman. He was shot on the road leading to the entrance of Khon Kaen Airport.
Police found Phanom with a gold chain in one hand, and a pendant in the other. He had two bullets in his chest, and one in his stomach. Two bullet casings were found nearby, Matichon reported.
Witnesses who live nearby told police that Phanom and two other men had driven in separate cars and parked by the roadside at the entrance of Khon Kaen Airport early in the morning.
The witnesses said they heard someone yelling “get off!” Then there was a gunshot and Phanom ran. The assailant chased Phanom and fired another shot that killed him, before driving away.
Police said that the killing could have been over personal or business issues. The police said they were reviewing surveillance footage to track down the killer.
This news comes as Thailand is reeling from a massacre in another northeast province, Nong Bua Lam Phu. On October 6, a former police officer brutally murdered at least 37 people at a daycare centre.
Time will tell if more details emerge on the killing of Phanom Thipratanamongkol.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police let CNN reporters off with 5,000 baht fine for invasive massacre reporting
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car
CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT
How to donate to families of victims of daycare centre massacre in Thailand
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Man shot dead near airport in northeast Thailand
Legendary Spain custodian causes social media storm with ‘I’m gay’ tweet
Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides2 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of4 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa4 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Crime4 days ago
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year