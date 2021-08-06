Former local school official in Chon Buri found dead, neck slashed

A former deputy school director was found nearly decapitated outside her home in Chon Buri’s Panat Nikhom district. Officers say the 61 year old Jantanee Santitammakorn was dead when emergency responders arrived. Her neck had been slashed several times and there was heavy bleeding.

Her husband told police that he had been out running errands and had tried to call his wife, but she didn’t answer. She was home alone and he says she usually answers the phone. When he got home, he found his wife in the bathroom. Her neck was slashed and she was heavily bleeding, but she was still alive, he says. The husband says he tried to carry his wife out of the home to bring her to a hospital. He then called the emergency line.

The home has multiple surveillance cameras, but all of them were broken, police say. Officers are still investigating.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

