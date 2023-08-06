BREAKING: Bombshell details emerge in Koh Pha Ngan murder

PHOTO: The remaining body parts of the man Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo murdered in Koh Pha Ngan have been recovered as new shocking details emerge. (via Instagram danisanchobanus)

BREAKING NEWS: In Koh Pha Ngan, after 29 year old rising star Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo brutally murdered and carved up his alleged lover, 44 year old Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, the missing top half of his body has now been recovered. Further details of the motive have been revealed but not confirmed.

The torso and head of the murdered Colombian businessman who owned a plastic surgery clinic were pulled from the north shore of the holiday party island Koh Pha Ngan within the last few hours. Bronchalo had reportedly confessed to police that he had carved up the body and put some parts in a suitcase, and last night police identified the owners of a kayak the chef had desperately attempted to rent and then buy before using to paddle out to sea and dump the body.

A coalition of officials and locals have been following leads and scouring the shores and coastal waters before the suitcase was recovered and its grizzly contents verified.

While the crime took place on Buddha Day, just as thousands were flocking to the island for Full Moon Party, the murder took place far from the party and was wholly unrelated. But the Spanish chef was reportedly escorted to the south of Pha Ngan to some areas overlooking the party beach earlier this afternoon when police mistakenly believed there may have been some additional evidence to collect there.

Perhaps the most shocking bit of new information to come out is the unconfirmed suggestion that the murder was not a crime of passion in the moment, but planned and premeditated murder Bronchalo had planned and invited Arteaga to Pha Ngan specifically for.

Bronchalo had been reportedly picked up by the CCTV of Big C in Pha Ngan, buying large knives, garbage bags and other tools before the murder, and before his alleged lover arrived on the island. It is believed that Bronchalo invited Arteaga to Koh Pha Ngan to murder him.

It is rumoured that his lover planned or asked to end their relationship with the Colombian man planning to marry a woman, but this information has not been confirmed.

Arteaga is believed to have arrived in Pha Ngan on August 2 and was murdered that same day. The Spanish chef allegedly told police that he punched his lover in the face to stun him and then bashed his head against the kitchen sink until Arteaga was dead.

He then apparently used his culinary skills with knives to carve up the body. But he seemingly didn’t have a solid plan for disposing of the body, leading him to buy a kayak in the middle of the night to dispose of half, while quickly dumping the other half in trash bags at a local garbage drop site.

Bronchalo is the son of famous Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho who just a few months ago was promoting a new program on Netflix and the grandson of legendary actor Sancho Gracia, who in 1968 infamously had an affair with renowned American actress and model Raquel Welch that led to her husband chasing Garcia around at gunpoint.

Just two weeks ago, Bronchalo’s father was singing his son’s praises at an awards show, saying he was proud of Daniel’s catering company called La Bohème and a restaurant called Boogie. The alleged murderer’s father is now on his way to Thailand, making his way to Koh Pha Ngan to be by his son.