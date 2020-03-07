Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears | The Thaiger

Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.

Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:

Important Announcement

In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.

This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.

We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.

For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,

SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.com