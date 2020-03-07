Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.
Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:
Important Announcement
In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.
This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.
We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,
SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.com
Coronavirus
More than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket over Italian “risk” tourists
Over 2,000 passengers and crew on board the Costa Fortuna cruise liner, which arrived in Patong yesterday, have been denied permission to disembark. The ban comes after official confirmation that 64 Italians onboard left Italy in the past 14 days. The move follows the Thai government’s institution of a 14 day self-quarantine on all people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Iran and Italy. (See story here.)
The cruise ship arrived in Patong yesterday morning on a scheduled overnight stop, with 1,631 passengers, 984 crew and ship staff on board.
Genoa-based cruise operator Costa Crociere says the passengers are ‘all healthy’ and there are no suspected cases on board, according to Sky Italia.
“The health situation on board is clear and there is no suspected case on the ship among Italian or other nationalities.”
‘In a constantly changing situation, we confirm that the safety of our guests and crew members is a top priority.’
But according to Phuket immigration police:
“On board are three Chinese, two Singaporeans, 151 French nationals, 230 Germans and 282 Italians.”
The decision to forbid persons to disembark in Phuket follows confirmation that 64 of the Italians on the ship are suspected (not confirmed) of carrying Covid-19 coronavirus.
“While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship, all people on board are a health risk and they must remain in quarantine for 14 days.”
“They must stay on the ship, and the ship must remain about two nautical miles from shore.”
“Next we will have to discuss what is to be done with other cruise ships scheduled to come to Phuket. We need to talk with the Phuket Governor before we can make any decisions regarding those.”
SOURCE: Mail Online | The Phuket News
Coronavirus
Briton becomes Thailand’s 48th confirmed coronavirus case
Thailand’s Ministry of Health announced today that a British man flying from Hong Kong is the latest Covid-19 coronavirus patient in Thailand. The ministry’s permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai says the Briton became the 48th confirmed case after he tested positive and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he developed symptoms associated with the virus.
The patient, who was not identified, travelled from the United Kingdom with a transit stop in Hong Kong on February 29.
Currently 16 patients are being treated in Thai hospitals, while 31 of the 48 have recovered the health official added.
Only days ago, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook a message and document declaring that people coming from 11 virus-hit “disease areas” would be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The places listed were South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran. But at press conference this afternoon, that list was amended to exclude Singapore, France and Germany.
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Straits Times
Coronavirus
US Surgeon General says virus risk low, no need for masks
“Seriously people, STOP BUYING MASKS!”
The US Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome Adams reiterated his blaring tweet from the weekend, urging people to “STOP BUYING MASKS.” He says they are “NOT effective” for the general public.
Adams told Americans the risk of the coronavirus to the general public is infinitessimally small, and to stop wearing face masks. He says the best thing people can do to prevent the virus is wash their hands, and that masks might actually increase a person’s risk of contracting the coronavirus if not worn properly.
“You can increase your risk of getting it by wearing a mask if you are not a health care provider.”
“Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot. This actually can increase the spread of [the] coronavirus” He also noted that the increased demand for masks puts medical professionals at risk.
The comments come just after the US confirmed its second coronavirus death.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it only recommends masks for select groups of people, specifically: those in a region currently experiencing an outbreak; healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients; and anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms.
In one of two videos posted, the WHO explained most that most people should not wear face masks. It also provided video instructions for how to properly wear one.
For everyone else, other tried-and-true methods of avoiding illness, like steering clear of sick individuals, not touching your face, and regularly washing your hands, are more effective than wearing masks.
“There’s little harm in it, but it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”
SOURCE: CNN | Chiang Rai Times
