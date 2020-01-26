Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case | The Thaiger

Coronation
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Thanon Panphipat, the Hua Hin district chief officer, says all hotels in the Gulf resort town, four hours south of Bangkok, must check the passports of all Chinese tourists and to immediately report if any of them appear sick or develop flu-like symptoms.
He says that the instruction was a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of the virus,. Many Chinese tourists are visiting Hua Hin during the Chinese New Year festival.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health officials announced yesterday that a 73 year old tourist from the Chinese city of Wuhan, fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital in Hua Hin. She has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Authorities have confirmed that the tourist flew into Suvarnabhumi international airport on January 19 on a direct flight from Wuhan and then proceeded to Hua Hin for a sight-seeing tour. All passengers would have had a preliminary screening when they walked off the plane. But she fell sick on Thursday night and was admitted to a private hospital.
Preventive measures are necessary, in light of anticipated rise in the number of Chinese people expected to visit Thailand during the Chinese New Year festival. Thailand’s Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is calling an urgent meeting of the ministries of Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports to discuss plans to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in Thailand.
The new case in Hua Hin has brought the total coronavirus cases in Thailand to six.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Chao Phraya welcomes the Royal Barge Procession in perfect Bangkok weather
PHOTOS: The Nation
Perfect weather greeted the royal barge procession for HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the celebration of his coronation yesterday. Thousands gathered along the shores in sic specially constructed grandstands to view the rare spectacle of the Royal Barges, crewed by Thais in full regalia, plying the waters of the Chao Phraya. Millions more watched the live coverage.
HM the King, accompanied by HM the Queen, started the procession at Wasukri pier at 4pm. They disembarked at Ratchaworadit pier and proceeded to the Grand Palace. The procession of barges was about 1.2 kilometres long, and 100 metres wide as it made its way down the river.
HM the King then rode in the royal palanquin in the small royal land procession on Maha Rat Road. The procession travelled to the Grand Palace through Vises Jayasri Gate. Meanwhile, Her Majesty Queen Suthida also participated in the land procession participating in the King’s Guard. After arriving at the Grand Palace, His Majesty changed his royal attire and robe and then returned to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall by car.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti were travelling on the royal barge Suphannahong, considered the most gracious and beautiful barge in the collection.
Suphannahong was crewed by 50 oarsmen with two steersmen, two officers, one standard bearer, one signalman, seven Royal Chatra bearers and one lead ‘chanter’ to sing the traditional boat song with the oarsmen chanting in unison.
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya were onboard the royal barge Anekkachatphutchong.
The royal officials invited Phra Buddha Patima Chaiwat, a Buddha image from the reign of King Rama IX, to be enshrined in the middle of the barge, a tiered roofed shrine on the royal barge Anantanakkharat.
The royal barge procession departed Wasukri Pier to Ratchaworadit Pier where the land procession to be held.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti
Bangkok
Live links to streaming coverage of the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
Here’s a link to the official Facebook page including a livestream…
And a link to the official YouTube livestream as well…
Bangkok
Transport and viewing locations for today’s Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
This morning we wake to a perfect Bangkok day for today’s final act in the Royal Coronation – the Royal Barge Procession. Here’s some travel tips, free transport options and places to watch the procession. The processions starts at 3.30pm.
Travel will be free on all mass transit rail services and selected BMTA bus routes today (December 12), for the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River. The rare and grand event will be presided over by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the final act in this year’s auspicious coronation that took place between May 4-6.
And the weather looks perfect for the grand spectacle.
Sixteen areas, on both banks of the Chao Phraya River, including six with stands, are being provided for spectators. Those attending are advised to dress appropriately for a Royal event, with yellow shirts for men and yellow dresses for women. Please note that black or bright shirts of other colours are prohibited.
Viewing locations on the eastern side of the river…
Wat Rachathiwat Pier, under Rama VIII Bridge, Sam Phraya Park, Santi Chai Prakan Public Park, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, under Phra Pinklao Bridge, along Maha Rat Road, and at Nagaphirom Park.
Eight roads will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm-6pm today. They are…
- Rajinee Road from Pinklao Bridge to Pan Phipob intersection
- Na Phra That Road
- Chan Road
- Na Phra Lan Road
- Maharat Road
- Thai Wang Road
- Rajdamnoen Road
- Sanam Chai Road from Pom Padet intersection to Ror Dor circle
The BTS skytrain, MRT including the Purple Line, Airport Rail Link and the bus rapid transit lane (BRT) operators have announced free rides all day to help people attend the historic event.
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said about 200 buses on 19 routes will also transport people without charge to locations by the river where people can enjoy the event.
The State Railway of Thailand will also run some free trains…
Train No.320 leaving Ayutthaya for Hua Lamphong at 9.30am and returning train No.321 leaving Bangkok at 8.15pm; train No.322 departing Nakhon Pathom for Thon Buri at 9.55am, and train No.333 leaving Thon Buri for the return at 8pm (information from Bangkok Post).
Train No.326 leaving Chachoengsao for Bangkok at 9.20am and return train No. 325 scheduled to leave Bangkok at 8.05pm; Train No. 4322 leaving Mahachai at 9.35am to Wong Wian Yai station, and the return trip, train No.4347, departing Wong Wian Yai at 8.10pm (information from Bangkok Post).
The royal barge procession is the last in a series of events to mark the coronation of HM the King. The processions starts at 3.30pm, leaving from Wasukree Pier to Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn), with HM the Queen and royal family members also attending the ceremony.
For security reasons, all spectators will need to pass through security checkpoints and show their ID cards or passports. There’s also a hotline about traffic arrangements available by dialling 1194 around the clock.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
