Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case | The Thaiger

This morning we wake to a perfect Bangkok day for today’s final act in the Royal Coronation – the Royal Barge Procession. Here’s some travel tips, free transport options and places to watch the procession. The processions starts at 3.30pm.

Travel will be free on all mass transit rail services and selected BMTA bus routes today (December 12), for the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River. The rare and grand event will be presided over by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the final act in this year’s auspicious coronation that took place between May 4-6.

And the weather looks perfect for the grand spectacle.

Sixteen areas, on both banks of the Chao Phraya River, including six with stands, are being provided for spectators. Those attending are advised to dress appropriately for a Royal event, with yellow shirts for men and yellow dresses for women. Please note that black or bright shirts of other colours are prohibited.

Viewing locations on the eastern side of the river…

Wat Rachathiwat Pier, under Rama VIII Bridge, Sam Phraya Park, Santi Chai Prakan Public Park, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, under Phra Pinklao Bridge, along Maha Rat Road, and at Nagaphirom Park.

Viewing locations on the Thonburi (western) side of the river…

at the end of Soi Charan Sanitwong 52, Rama VIII Park near the bridge of the same name, Phra Pin Klao Bridge Pier, under Phra Pin Klao Bridge, Chaloem Phrakiat 72th Year Park, Siriraj Hospital, and Wat Rakhang Khositaram.

Grandstands are set up at Santi Chai Prakan Public Park, Thammasat, Nagaphirom Park, Rama VIII Park, Chaloem Phrakiat 72th Year Park, and Siriraj Hospital.

To facilitate the Royal Barge Procession and the motorcade around the city by HM the King and HM the Queen, the Rama VIII and Pinklao bridges will be closed to all traffic from 3.30pm-5pm.

Eight roads will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm-6pm today. They are…

Rajinee Road from Pinklao Bridge to Pan Phipob intersection

Na Phra That Road

Chan Road

Na Phra Lan Road

Maharat Road

Thai Wang Road

Rajdamnoen Road

Sanam Chai Road from Pom Padet intersection to Ror Dor circle

The BTS skytrain, MRT including the Purple Line, Airport Rail Link and the bus rapid transit lane (BRT) operators have announced free rides all day to help people attend the historic event.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said about 200 buses on 19 routes will also transport people without charge to locations by the river where people can enjoy the event.

The State Railway of Thailand will also run some free trains…

Train No.320 leaving Ayutthaya for Hua Lamphong at 9.30am and returning train No.321 leaving Bangkok at 8.15pm; train No.322 departing Nakhon Pathom for Thon Buri at 9.55am, and train No.333 leaving Thon Buri for the return at 8pm (information from Bangkok Post).

Train No.326 leaving Chachoengsao for Bangkok at 9.20am and return train No. 325 scheduled to leave Bangkok at 8.05pm; Train No. 4322 leaving Mahachai at 9.35am to Wong Wian Yai station, and the return trip, train No.4347, departing Wong Wian Yai at 8.10pm (information from Bangkok Post).

The royal barge procession is the last in a series of events to mark the coronation of HM the King. The processions starts at 3.30pm, leaving from Wasukree Pier to Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn), with HM the Queen and royal family members also attending the ceremony.

For security reasons, all spectators will need to pass through security checkpoints and show their ID cards or passports. There’s also a hotline about traffic arrangements available by dialling 1194 around the clock.

