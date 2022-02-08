Health Minister signs document removing cannabis with low-THC from narcotics list

The Public Health Minister Autin Charnvirakul signed a document to remove cannabis from the ministry’s list of Category 5 narcotics. It will be in effect within 120 days after the announcement from the Royal Gazette.

Cannabis with a concentration of the psychoactive component THC exceeding 0.2% is still illegal. The minister says getting high off cannabis is still illegal, with heavy penalties for those who use it.

According to Anutin, residents will be allowed to grow cannabis at home, but need to notify the authorities first and cannabis growers cannot use the plant. The minister added that there will be more laws and conditions set soon to make sure that the use of cannabis will be for medical purposes and healthcare products.

At a signing ceremony, Anutin said today marks another important page in Thai history, adding that removing cannabis from the narcotics list is mainly to encourage the use of the plant for medical purposes. He said cannabis with more than 0.2% THC is illegal. The minister said personal or recreational use of cannabis that results in psychoactive effects is also still illegal.

SOURCE: Matichon | Bangkokbiznews