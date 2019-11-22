China slams US bill on Hong Kong rights | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
China slams US bill on Hong Kong rights
PHOTO: Reuters
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemns the passing by US Congress of a bill designed to protect the rights of Hong Kong citizens, accusing the US of “trying to destroy Hong Kong”.
The Daily Star quotes the minister as saying the bill “indulges violent criminals” and seeks to “muddle or even destroy Hong Kong” with China vowing to retaliate against the US.
The bill defends universal suffrage and freedom from random arrest and allows for sanctions in the event of these principles being violated. It was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday but must be signed by US President Donald Trump before it can be made law.
Beijing has steadfastly refused to give in to the demands of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, whose action was initially sparked in June by a proposed extradition bill that has now been dropped.
Despite the shelving of that bill, protests have escalated into calls to protect the rights of Hong Kong citizens against what is being seen as greater threats to its freedom coming out of Beijing.
The protests have disrupted Hong Kong significantly, with public transport frequently experiencing a total shut-down and businesses and shops that are seen as pro-China being vandalised. Tourism has also dropped and the financial markets showing signs of softening activity because of the prolonged turmoil.
What started as a peaceful movement has morphed into something violent and relentless, with no sign of surrender on either side.
SOURCE: Daily Star
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Hong Kong
US Senate gives unanimous approval to Hong Kong rights bill
PHOTO: FT.com
In a move that makes clear its displeasure over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong freedoms, the US Senate has unanimously backed a bill in support of protecting the rights of the Chinese Special Administrative Region.
As the legislation was passed yesterday, Washington threatened to revoke the special status granted to Hong Kong in retaliation at China’s reaction to the ongoing protests in the city. US lawmakers have also banned the sale of materials being used by Hong Kong authorities against protesters, including tear gas and rubber bullets.
Beijing is not expected to take the latest news well, having made clear its “strong indignation” last month when the US House of Representatives passed a similar bill. Both bills are now expected to be combined and brought before Congress, after which they would be presented to the US President Trump for signing.
Both Republicans and Democrats appear united on the move, with Republican Marco Rubio saying approval of the latest bill sends a clear message to Hong Kong citizens.
“Today, the US Senate sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: we hear you, we continue to stand with you, and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy.”
Meanwhile, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the bill, “makes it clear that the US will stand firmly and unambiguously with the legitimate aspirations of the people of Hong Kong.”
SOURCE: news.rthk.hk
Hong Kong
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
Beijing has reacted angrily after a HK court overturned the ban on face masks, popularly used by protesters.
Authorities in China have hit back at the decision by a Hong Kong court to overturn a ban on face masks, insisting that only China can rule on constitutional matters in the territory. AFP reports that such a reaction could fuel further unrest in the territory already unsettled by months of violent protests that show no sign of abating.
Concerns remain among pro-democracy activists at what they see as China’s gradual undermining of the democracy and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” policy in place since the handover from Britain in 1997.
The ban on face masks was brought in last month, with HK chief executive Carrie Lam invoking legislation that had not been used for over 50 years. Activists had been using masks in an attempt to remain anonymous while participating in rallies and often violent protests across the city.
Yesterday, Hong Kong’s high court ruled that the ban on face masks was unconstitutional, a verdict which has rattled Chinese authorities. A parliamentary spokesperson Jian Tiewei says only China had the right to make such a judgment.
“No other institution has the right to make judgements or decisions.”
He added that the court’s finding would have a negative impact on Carrie Lam’s leadership and refused to rule out Beijing retaliating in some way.
With protests and clashes now taking place regularly since June, China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, warns that while Hong Kong authorities attempt to restore order, Beijing will not sit back forever.
“The Hong Kong government is trying very hard to put the situation under control. But if the situation becomes uncontrollable, the central government would certainly not sit on our hands and watch. We have enough resolution and power to end the unrest.”
His statement came as Hong Kong police laid siege to the city’s Polytechnic University, where hundreds of protesters were holed up, using improvised bows and arrows and Molotov cocktails to attack police. Most been arrested, and others managed to escape by abseiling down a bridge to waiting motorbikes. But it’s understood that around 100 protesters still remain on the campus.
SOURCE: france24.com | AFP
Hong Kong
“Be water” and “Blossom everywhere”: Hong Kong protesters’ attempts to outsmart police
As the protests that have brought Hong Kong to a standstill show no signs of ending, demonstrators are employing new tactics in an attempt to overcome the police.
AFP reports that flash-mobs are springing up across different parts of the city since Monday, as 7½ million people attempt to create as much chaos as possible. Shops continue to be ransacked, pro-Beijing businesses vandalised, and public transport severely disrupted.
Anonymous messages on social media provide direction to protesters, such as the one that appeared Wednesday on an internet message board used by pro-democracy activists.
“We must blossom everywhere to divert the police force.”
The police for their part, are employing new ways to put an end to demonstrations and rallies but are being accused of violence and heavy-handedness in their approach.
To fight police efforts, protesters are attempting to create chaos and confusion by blocking traffic in one part of the city, then quickly disappearing and re-emerging in another, a tactic they’re calling, “be water”, after the philosophy of one of Hong Kong’s most famous sons, martial arts star Bruce Lee.
It’s a tactic that has brought the subway system to a halt however, as authorities attempt to prevent activists using it to quickly travel from one protest hot-spot to another. The closure of the transport system has resulted in protesters vandalising the trains.
“Blossom everywhere”, the tactic referred to in Wednesday’s online instruction, involves creating as many diversions in as many different parts of the city as possible, in efforts to overwhelm police.
As part of this, posts on social media ask that people gather in small numbers in their own local areas, without having to move far or rely on public transport.
“Do not go to other districts. Firstly, not familiar. Secondly, no transport.”
Another indication that things are moving up a notch is the fact that since Monday, protests are no longer confined to weekends and evenings, with the “blossom everywhere” disruption taking place three days in a row this week.
On Tuesday, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying Hong Kong was “on the brink of total collapse.”
SOURCE: themalaysianreserve.com
