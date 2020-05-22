China proposes new “security law” for Hong Kong | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
China proposes new “security law” for Hong Kong
After more than a year of often violent protests and unrest, China says it will introduce a proposal today for a national security law in Hong Kong in a move the US warns will be “highly destabilising” for the Asian financial hub. The announcement late yesterday was quickly criticised by pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as “the end of Hong Kong,” with fears it will stoke more unrest and tighten Beijing’s grip on the semi-autonomous Special Administrative Region.
China has made clear it wants new security legislation passed after Hong Kong was rocked by the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy Movement, aka. the Umbrella Revolution, which began after the China proposed reforms to the Hong Kong electoral system.
The new proposal, planned for the first day of the Chinese parliamentary session, would strengthen “enforcement mechanisms” in the financial hub. The spokesman for the National People’s Congress says China considers it “necessary to improve and uphold the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy” referring to the arrangement that has underpinned the city’s liberties and free market economy since it was handed back to Chinese control after the end of the 99 year lease to the British in 1997.
Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, says in Article 23 that the city must enact laws “to prohibit treason, secession, sedition and subversion” against the Chinese government. But the clause has never been implemented due to public fears it would curtail Hong Kong’s cherished civil rights.
Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unknown on the Chinese mainland, which are protected by an agreement, the Joint Declaration, made before Britain handed the territory back. An attempt to enact Article 23 in 2003 was shelved after half a million people took to the streets in protest. The bill has been put back on the table in recent years in response to the rise of the Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
The NPC spokeman didn’t provide more details about the proposed law but if it is introduced to the NPC it’s likely to be approved, as the body rubber-stamps decisions already made by Communist Party officials.
US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus warnes that forcing such a law on Hong Kong will be “highly destabilising, and would be met with strong condemnation from the US and the international community.”
President Donald Trump also promised a response yesterday when told of the move on Hong Kong.
“I don’t know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we’ll address that issue very strongly.”
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party, the DAB, was quick to voice its support for the “responsible move,” but pro-democracy lawmakers are furious.
“This is the end of Hong Kong, this is the end of One Country, Two Systems, make no mistake about it.”
One lawmaker said Beijing had “shown zero respect for Hong Kong people” by attempting to impose the law without consultation.
“Many Hong Kongers must be as angry as us now, but we must remember not to give up.”
Chris Patten, Hong Kong’s final British governor before the 1997 handover, called the proposal “a comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy” and said it would would be “hugely damaging.”
Maya Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, also described the “alarming” move as “the end of Hong Kong.”
“HongKong has been the safe harbour for dissent; it’s the light, the conscience, the voice that speaks truth to an increasingly powerful China.”
Hong Kong has its own lawmaking body, the Legislative Council, or Legco. But at least 2 Hong Kong deputies to the NPC say they’ll propose the idea of introducing the law without going through city’s legislature, using a mechanism provided for in the Basic Law.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hong Kong riot police quarantined
Hong Kong, rocked by violent protests since last June, now faces a new hurdle. Almost all members of an elite anti-riot squad will be placed under quarantine for 14 days after an officer involved in mass arrests at an anti-government rally earlier this week tested positive with Covid-19 coronavirus. Now Hong Kong’s entire police force may have to undergo coronavirus testing
A 46 year old sergeant from the Police Tactical Unit of West Kowloon region was confirmed as infected yesterday. Now around 130 members of the elite team tackling unrest in the former British colony’s West Kowloon region will be out of action and their jobs covered by officers from other districts.
The sergeant was deployed to handle a protest at a metro station Tuesday night, when supporters gathered to mark seven months since clashes there between officers and anti-government protesters.
Another constable from the same unit previously tested positive after going to a bar in the Tsim Sha Tsui district that has been linked with a cluster of cases. According to a police source, the two shared facilities in the PTU base.
After an investigation, the Department of Health decided to send around 130 male officers of the same unit to quarantine camps, fearing they could have used the same facilities as the infected two over recent days. The source said female officers from the same unit would not be affected.
“Headquarters is now working out the list of male officers with the department. We are reforming the anti-riot police from other five regions so as to cover the empty spots.”
In another story, health authorities are investigating Hong Kong’s first possible case of coronavirus transmission in a public hospital, after an elderly stroke patient was infected during his stay. The city confirmed 17 new cases yesterday, taking its total to 863.
To prevent a potentially devastating spread through Pok Oi Hospital, officials have locked down the two wards where the 93 year old was being treated and suspended services. 225 patients and health workers have been sent into isolation or will undergo tests.
Preliminary findings revealed the stroke survivor was on a ward near to another man later confirmed as infected.
“We have reasons to believe that the elderly man’s infection is linked to this young man, but we will still investigate whether the 93 year old man had other relevant contacts.”
Of the 17 new cases, the lowest daily tally since March 21, 10 had recent travel history, including seven students returning from abroad.
The suspected hospital transmission raised fears of a repeat of the large-scale outbreak during 2003’s severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis in ward 8A of Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, in which a patient infected 11 health care staff before it spread to a total of 137 people.Facebook page.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong police on a roll as third suspect in toilet paper heist flushed out
Hong Kong has been gripped by panic buying since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, as frightened residents hoard essentials like rice and toilet tissue. Now, a third man man has been arrested there for his role in a bizarre toilet paper heist, as a gang aimed to clean up during a run of frenzied buying in the city.
The 26 year old man was arrested up during a raid at a guest house not far from the scene of the robbery, in which 600 toilet rolls worth HK$1,640 (6,575 baht) were stolen at knife-point early on Monday morning.
“We believe the trio thought the rolls would have [market] value and that they could profit by reselling them. They knew each other and one of them has a triad background.”
“Triads” are traditional organized-crime groups originating from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Police say the gang moved the toilet rolls in a trolley after the crime and that they anticipate more arrests.
At about 6am on Monday, three masked men stole 50 packets of toilet roll from a delivery man outside a Wellcome supermarket. Police say one of the men was armed with two knives.
Two people, aged 50 and 55, were arrested on Monday, and police said at the time they were seeking three others, thought to be aged between 20 and 30. Two of the arrested were guest house employees while the third was unemployed.
SOURCE: SCMPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hong Kong
The Great Hong Kong Toilet Roll Heist of 2020
And now from the files of the ‘Laws of Unintended Consequences’, a coronavirus story with a twist. Police in Hong Kong have arrested two men and are still searching for a third following a toilet paper roll heist. Some 600 paper rolls were stolen in a panic-theft linked to shortages over the coronavirus.
Yesterday morning a delivery was being made to a supermarket in the Mong Kok district. The delivery man had placed about 50 packs of toilet rolls – a total of 600 rolls – outside the supermarket when three men appeared out of nowhere and stole them.
The robbery follows continued fears of food and supply shortages in Hong Kong as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues. One person has died of the virus in Hong Kong, one of only five deaths that have taken place outside mainland China.
When the Hong Kong government announced it would close some borders with mainland China to the north, it sparked rumours that supplies out of China would be cut off. There was suddenly a spate of panic buying over so-called endangered goods – rice, hand sanitiser, cleaning products and toilet paper rolls.
Despite reassurances from the government asking residents not to panic buy, the soothing tones from the authorities simply made the situation worse. Crowds of people headed supermarkets across the city jostled for toilet paper rolls. And suddenly the humble toilet roll became a hot commodity.
“Government measures against the coronavirus outbreak, like travel restrictions and border closures, will not affect the freight services between the mainland and Hong Kong. There is no need for the public to worry.”
Speaking to US news network CNN, two major Hong Kong supermarkets, two shipping companies, and two container operators, all said their supplies of food and other daily products were “fine”. Wellcome, a major supermarket chain, said any rumours of supply shortages are unfounded.
Now there are limits on how many units of a particular item shoppers can buy during their visit. For example, shoppers can only buy two units of rice, toilet rolls, antiseptic wipes, hand soap, and canned meat.
As of now there is still a toilet roll thief on the loose in Hong Kong.
SOURCE: CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Surat Thani police extortion case – police chief promises swift and thorough investigation
African horse sickness: Imported zebras need health check and quarantine
Cyclone Amphan’s death toll climbs to 83 in India and Bangladesh – VIDEO
More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
China proposes new “security law” for Hong Kong
U-Tapao airport maintenance facility going ahead despite obstacles
Government prepares for safe reopening of schools on July 1
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Survey finds Bangkok’s public transport lacking when it comes to safety measures
Thai prison governor fired for allowing inmate conjugal visit
Upgrades to ‘luxury quarantine’ available for returnees
Thai Chamber of Commerce warns 10 million jobs in peril if lock-down persists
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Four destinations removed from Thailand’s “high risk” list
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
- Education2 days ago
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
- Business3 days ago
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
- Business3 days ago
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
- Thailand2 days ago
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order