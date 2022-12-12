Guides
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
The eagerly anticipated holiday season has begun, and Christmas is quickly approaching. Whether you celebrate it by exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees or binging Christmas movies on Netflix, we all can agree that a Christmas celebration is incomplete without a scrumptious meal. Yes, the Christmas lights are definitely a sight to see in Bangkok but you’re missing out a big time if you’re not headed to Phuket. Why not have a tropical Christmas and New Year’s Eve on the stunning island of Phuket? If you’re on board, here are the best places to dine for Christmas in Phuket in 2022!
1. BBQ Seafood Buffet at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
Four Points Sheraton is having a BBQ Seafood Buffet for Christmas and Christmas eve at Chao Leh Kitchen. Enjoy a mouthwatering seafood feast along with traditional Christmas favourites including roasted turkey, prime rib, seafood on ice, as well as distinctive international cuisine, a variety of delectable desserts, and much more. There’s a 10% discount if you book and pay for a table by December 23, 2022, so act quickly!
When: December 24 and 25, 2022, 18:00 onwards
Price : 1,999++ baht per person, special price on beverage packages
For reservations, call 076 645 999.
2. Christmas Buffet and Set Dinner at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town has a special selection of Christmas buffet menu for you at Krua Talad Yai restaurant. A lavish selection of traditional treats and regional specialties are served at the Christmas Eve buffet. Roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, Argentinian ribeye steak, Christmas sweets, and more are some of the highlights. Of course, your meal is accompanied by a live acoustic band to add to the merry vibes.
On Christmas Day, there is also a “Christmas Family Set Menu” which includes specialties such as ham hock terrine, smoked tuna loin, christmas pudding, and others.
Christmas Eve Buffet
When: 24th December 2022, 18.00 – 22.00
Price: 1,450 baht net per adult incl. free-flow soft drinks
650 baht net per child (4-12 years old) incl. free-flow soft drinks.
Beverage package from 695 baht net per person
Christmas Family Set Menu
When: 25th December 2022, 12.00 – 22.00
Price: 999 baht net per person *All food will be served in a family style *
Beverage package from 695 baht net per person
For reservations, call 076 643 555.
3. Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Angsana Laguna Phuket Christmas Phuket 2022
Experience the holiday spirit with a special Christmas meal at Azura Beach. The christmas dinner, which includes traditional Italian dishes, fresh seafood and international cuisines is well-crafted by the culinary team with the finest ingredients to complete your Christmas. There is a live band and DJ, and the holiday ambiance is unparalleled. Not to mention, Santa is also in town!
When: 25 December 2022, 18:30 – 22:00
Price: 2,499 baht per person for buffet
1,199 baht per child 7-12 years for buffet & free-flow soft drink
Additional options:
799 baht per person for free-flow soft drink
1,499 baht per person for free-flow premium beverages
For reservations, call 076-358500.
4. Various Christmas dining experiences at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency provides an array of wonderful dining experiences for Christmas. You have the option of celebrating Christmas in three different venues- Pool House Kitchen, Casa Boho, and Mizu Restaurant. Enjoy a Christmas buffet featuring all of your holiday favourites at Pool House Kitchen with christmassy live music. Santa will also pay a visit bearing gifts for the kids. Celebrate Christmas in Latin style at Casa Boho with a 4-course Latin feast as you dance into the night to the DJ. Prefer a fine dining experience? Mizu offers a unique 6-course teppanyaki Christmas set tasting menu with unlimited Prosecco and premium red and white wines.
Want a feast on Christmas day itself? Pool House Kitchen offers a casual Christmas brunch overlooking the sea with live music.
Pool House Kitchen
When: 24 December 2022, 18:00-23:30 hrs, 25 December 2022, 12:00-16:00 hrs
Price: 3,300++ baht incl. a glass of sparkling wine and soft drinks (Christmas eve buffet)
2,700++ baht for food and soft drinks package (Christmas brunch)
3,900++ baht for food and alcoholic drinks package (Christmas brunch)
Casa Boho
When: 24th December, 17:00-22:00 hrs
Price: 2,700++ baht for set menu
Mizu Restaurant
When: 24th December, 2 seatings at 18:00-20:00 hrs and 20:00-22:00 hrs
Price: 7,400++ baht per person
For reservations, call 076 231 234.
5. Red Christmas Dinner at The Surin Christmas Phuket 2022
The Surin offers you the authentic experience of tropical Christmas. Join the Red Christmas Dinner on an idyllic beachfront location overlooking the exclusive Pansea Beach. The meal includes an international buffet with a wide variety of appetisers, pasta, a carving station for the turkey, BBQ, and more. A live duo band will be elevating the Christmas atmosphere with wonderful tunes throughout the night to round off your dining experience.
When: 19:30 hrs onwards
Price: 4,600++ baht per person incl. a glass of champagne
1,500++ baht for children from 7 to 12 years old.
Free for children below 7 years old.
For reservations, call 076 316 400.
