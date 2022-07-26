Over the past several years, especially following the pandemic era, the number of self-employed and remote workers has increased dramatically. Even those in regular employment are now working more flexibly than ever. As a result, the number of coworking space in Bangkok is increasing.

Coworking spaces provide a space where freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses can rent desks and offices in shared spaces. Not only do coworking spaces serve as alternatives to conventional single-company offices, but they’re also innovation centres that offer comfortable settings for working and networking possibilities. If you’re looking for the best place to work in Bangkok, here are the best coworking spaces in the capital right now.

5 Best Coworking Spaces in Bangkok

Best Features: So much natural light flooding into the offices all day with nice little breakout areas throughout.

Pricing: Starts from ฿12,000 per month

Address:

Asoke: 219/59 Asoke Towers, 2nd Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Sathorn: 92/4, Floor 2, Sathorn Thani 2 Building, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

With their locations in Asoke and Sathorn, Glowfish are taking office chic to the next level with some of the best interior décor we’ve seen in any office. Conveniently located in the center of town, both are within a stone’s throw from their nearest MRT/BTS stations. They have a wide range of spaces to offer, including serviced offices, virtual offices, personal desks, meeting rooms, and conference rooms. Facilities include everything from free tea and coffee, high-speed internet, printing/scanning, and events hosting. Opening hours between 8:30 and 17:30.

Best Features: Funky yellow, futuristic look makes it feel like you’re working in a beehive! Private booths, meeting rooms and even parking are free

Pricing: Start from ฿3,600 per month.

Address: I’m park Chula, 353 ซอย จุฬาฯ 9 Khwaeng Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.

KliqueX Samyan is a branch of KliqueDesk, which comes with more services with coworking space, meeting room, private office, and event space. The eye-catching office uses yellow as the main colour theme to “encourages creativity and help feel energetic.” The coworking space has an open and airy atmosphere thanks to the bare ceilings and oversized windows. However, there are also spaces with more privacy.

Best Features: Free trial option means you can give it a go and if you’re not as impressed as we were, you can move onto the next one! We also love the natural light in this place and how it makes an office place so much more pleasant.

Pricing: Start from ฿400 for daily access and from ฿4,000 per month.

Address: 281/19-23 3F-6F, NST One Building, Silom Rd, Silom, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand 10500.

Open seven days per week, The Work Loft is a coworking space in Bangkok located just a short walk from the Silom MRT station, so everything you could ever need is within a short walking distance. But in-house, they have it all anyway, with meeting rooms, private offices, the café and a great terrace just to chill on when you want to get away from the computer. Did I mention free snacks and refreshments? Because they have it all here! Standard office hours are 8am to 8pm but access is granted 24/7.

Best Features: Funky yellow decor, a bit like Kliquedesk, but their rates when purchasing bundle packages are second to none. Amazing value here.

Pricing: Hot desk start from ฿350 for daily access and ฿1,680 per month.

Address: 139 Pan Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Thailand.

This 2,000 square meter coworking office space in the middle of Bangkok CBD houses more than 100 desks, each one custom-fitted to maximize comfort. Launchpad models its office space on those found in Silicon Valley. With 5 meeting rooms, you can get down to the serious stuff and then take a moment to relax in one of the breakout zones where the comfy sofas and beanbags can be found. Dedicated offices can cater for up to 16 people, making it ideal for those startups with a significant workforce already.

Best Features: Plenty of natural light floods through its large, floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition, the interior of the workspace is unique, featuring colourful paintings and art.

Pricing: Start from ฿500 for daily access and ฿7,500 per month.

Address: True Digital Park Co., Ltd.: 101 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10260.

TDPK offers a comfortable coworking space in the heart of Bangkok with many benefits. These include ultra-high-speed connectivity, free 3-hour parking, professional printing service and complimentary refreshments.

Their digital workspace has a modern layout with over 250 workstations. Moreover, desks are large and well-spaced out and thus can accommodate groups of all sizes. They even have 36 meeting rooms on the 6th and 7th floors of their Pegasus building. These can be hired in 3 sizes (small, medium, large) and come fully equipped with LCD screens or projectors and an HDMI connection. Overall, they provide a well-rounded work environment perfect for all digital nomads.

Combining the benefits of café culture, serviced offices, and membership packages, these 5 coworking spaces in Bangkok offer something for everyone.

