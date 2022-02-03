Travel
CNY 2022: Where to eat a Spring Festival feast in Bangkok
Happy Year of the T(ha)iger to all of our readers. When it comes to feasting for the Spring Festival, there is a dizzying array of restaurants to choose from in the Big Mango. To make your quest for delicious Chinese cuisine easier, we’ve made a shortlist of the top places to dine and get your dim sum on in Bangkok during the Lunar New Year.
Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit
For more than 3 decades, Wah Lok has been regarded as one of Singapore’s best restaurants. Now the multi-award-winning Wah Lok introduces authentic Cantonese food in Bangkok. Check out their menu here. For 10 guests, enjoy a circular table of classic Chinese dishes, starting at B19,888. To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, a signature a la carte menu and dim sum are also available.
Price: A la carte is available. Shark Fin & Seafood Set Menu is B1,800 per person for a group of 4-6. Abalone & Shark Fin Set Menu is B2,000 per person. A classic Chinese meal for 10 guests is B19,888.
When: Wednesday to Friday, 11:30am-2:30pm & 6pm-10:30pm; Saturday and Sunday.,11am-3pm & 6pm-10:30pm.
Where: 491 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park
Pagoda Chinese Restaurant (menu) delivers authentic Chinese cuisine that is both inventive and traditional in style. Their dim sum options do not disappoint. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant serves traditional Cantonese cuisine with a modern spin, from dim sum to BBQ.
Price: A la carte price varies from dish to dish. The set menu starts at 1,888 for two (Crystal Set) and goes up to B6,888 for eight (Jade Set).
When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11:30am-2:30pm & 6pm-9:30pm
Where: 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Klong Ton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Shangri-La Bangkok
Shangri-La has 2 options, an all you can eat dim sum and a special meal at their authentic restaurant, Shang Palace. The executive chef will be cooking set menus (there are 3 options) for you and your loved ones. They also have goodies up for sale: Chinese New Year’s Cake, Chinese Traditional Sponge Cake and more.
Price: B888 (All you can eat dim sum). At Shang Palace, 3 of their set meals are for a group of 10. The Fortune Set is B22,888. The Prosperity Set B25,888. The Longevity Set B29,888.
When: Monday to Friday (All you can eat dim sum)
Where: 89 Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Kimpton Maa Lai Bangkok
Stock Room is an amazing choice for families. They have a variety of pasta and butchery stations to fulfill any cravings. There is a Thai selection available alongside international dishes mentioned earlier. At Ms Jigger, Chef Danilo Aiassa has developed a memorable feast that includes Chinese classics such as suckling pig and Peking duck while maintaining his characteristic authentic Italian cooking.
Price: B1,500 at Ms Jigger Bar. Sunday bunch at Stock Room for B2,800 (unlimited alcohol) or B1,950 (with food and soft drinks).
When: Feb 1-6, 12pm-3pm, at Stock Room
Where: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Spice & Barley
Fill your plate with unlimited portions of your favourite dishes, such as pork siew mai, salted egg lava buns, fried char siew bao, taro spring rolls and prawn hakao. That’s not enough, crispy pork belly and Peking duck are available as well. Make room for desserts like sesame balls in warm ginger syrup and fried red dates pancakes.
Price: All you can eat dim sum costs B888, including water and Chinese tea.
When: It’s available every weekend, Saturday & Sunday, 12pm-2:30pm.
Where: Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, 257 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Siang Ping Loh at Grand China Hotel
Located on the 8th floor of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road in the heart of China town, Siang Ping Loh is renowned for its delicious dim sum platters and secret family recipes. They also serve Peking duck and other traditional dishes, which have consistently received good reviews online. After dinner, wash down your duck and dim sum with a drink at their Sky View 360 bar on the 23rd floor.
Price: Individual dim sum dishes range from B90-B195, while the Peking duck is B1,300. View their menu here.
When: Monday-Sunday,11:30am–2:30pm, 6:30pm–10pm
Where: 215 Yaowarat Road Samphanthawong Bangkok (Google Maps)
What’s your take?
There you have it! The top places we recommend for a Spring Festival feast in Bangkok. Which is your favorite Chinese food restaurant in the city? Did we miss a place that should be on the list? Let us know in the ThaigerTalk comments section below!
