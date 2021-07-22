Best of
Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
The temple-laced northern Thailand city of Chiang Rai sees fewer visitors than its provincial neighbour Chiang Mai. Thus, those who do venture here are rewarded with lush green landscapes and ancient temples, such as Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Klang Wiang. Beyond the city, the Golden Triangle – where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet – is home to hill tribes, elephant sanctuaries and relics of the region’s opium-era past.
Guests here can experience world-class hotels that offer a slice of heaven among the backdrop of tropical jungles and mountains. Elephant camps and other jungle activities are just a few of the adventures that guests at these exotic hotels will surely remember for a lifetime.
5 Top Hotels To Visit In Chiang Rai
1. Mora Boutique Hotel
Mora Boutique Hotel offers a great starting point to exploring Chiang Rai. With convenient access to the city’s attractions, guests here can also enjoy tastefully furnished rooms. Moreover, the hotel’s onsite hot tub, fitness centre, outdoor pool, hot spring bath and spa make staying here an absolute delight.
Rooms were designed to match the outdoor nature, complete with wooden/parqueted flooring and elegant Thai style decor. Here, guests can relax at the hotel’s many amenities while planning their next outing. In fact, just walking into the hotel’s lobby will transcend visitors into a classy, yet tropical world that is indicative of this amazing northern Thailand region.
Facilities: Fitness centre, garden, hot tub, spa, swimming pool and bar.
Pricing: 1,109 – 3,361 Baht.
Address: 648/6 Uttarakit Road, Viang, Muang Chiangrai, 57000.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
2. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle
Surrounded by greenery in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city, guests at the Four Seasons will undoubtedly feel at one with nature. However, for those who wish to delve deeper, the hotel offers excursions such as seeing rescue elephants and trekking through bamboo jungles. Additionally, guests can unwind at the hotel’s riverside free-form pool or at the spa. Visitors will also find that the tent-like rooms feature a minibar and private balcony. They even have custom-made wooden hot tubs that further add to the green amenities.
Dining options include Thai, Laotian, Burmese and Western cuisines that are representative of the hotel’s location in the Golden Triangle. Overall, visitors to this hotel surely will love their experiences both inside and outside of their rooms. As one of the most eco-friendly hotels in Thailand, from it’s amenities to it’s services, we love everything about it.
Facilities: Swimming pool, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, breakfast, game room, spa, wellness centre, hot tub and jacuzzi.
Pricing: From 220, 410 Baht.
Address: 499 Moo 1, Vieng, Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai, Thailand 57150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
3. The Legend Chiang Rai Hotel
This SHA Certified hotel is located directly on the Mae Kok River. The Legend’s location offers access to the area’s beautiful nature as well as being within walking distance to the city centre.
Guests can indulge in the hotel’s traditional Thai herbal treatments and relax around the hotel’s lotus ponds and lush, flower gardens. The Legend’s design features Thai-inspired buildings that make up 78 rooms. Furthermore, each room is decorated with a luxurious blend of white walls and linens with beautiful wood accents. And, the infinity pool offers a wonderful escape from the heat before settling at the hotel’s La Casa restaurant for a wood-fired pizza.
Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, swimming pool, restaurants and garden.
Pricing: 1,142 – 7,592 Baht.
Address: 124/15 Kohloy Road, Tambon Robwiang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
4. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
With beautiful views of the Golden Triangle mountains, guests at Anantara will be amazed at the hotel’s location and amenities. Nestled in a bamboo forest along with lush gardens and rice paddies, it’s easy to see why this exotic hotel is one of the best to stay at.
Guests here can take in the surrounding nature by swimming in the hotel’s infinity pool which overlooks the jungle. Furthermore, the hotel offers restaurants and a spa so guests can enjoy a relaxing break from sightseeing. Moreover, each room is furnished with modern Thai decor, complete with a balcony and bathtub. The hotel’s rate also includes either a spa treatment, elephant camp experience or countryside tour. Additionally, visitors can take yoga classes, go cycling, or ride a longtail boat down the Mekong River.
Facilities: Swimming pool, bar, breakfast, tennis court, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre.
Pricing: 8,318 – 104,323 Baht.
Address: 229 Moo 1, Chiang Saen – Mae Sai, 57150 Golden Triangle, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
5. Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort
Among the finest hotels in Chiang Rai, Le Meridien definitely lives up to its name. Located in peaceful seclusion, visitors can be sure to get ultimate privacy and relaxation. Moreover, the hotel offers a spa, gym, pool, restaurants and bar.
Each room features contemporary designs, high-end bathrooms and plush bedding. Thus, the hotel definitely is up to par with its price per night as the amenities are flawless. Italian and international cuisines are on-site at the hotel’s restaurants for visitors to enjoy a great meal. And, since the hotel is rated 5 stars, guests can be sure there are recreational facilities such as boats, yoga, gym, pool, and spa to make their stays all-inclusive.
Facilities: Balcony, terrace, minibar, spa, massage, fitness centre, library, kids’ club, restaurants, swimming pool and garden.
Pricing: 2,251 – 3,900 Baht.
Address: 221 / 2 Moo 20 Kwaewai Road, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Chiang Rai is Thailand’s northernmost province with beautiful views and pristine nature. Finding a hotel to stay at will surely be delightful, as the ones mentioned above offer truly world-class experiences.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
4 small earthquakes rattle Kanchanaburi, no injuries reported
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Suphan Buri car accident kills 2, injures 4; all had Covid, 3 knew
315 inmates at Khon Kaen prison test positive for Covid-19
2 people infected with Covid-19 rally in Bangkok to demand medical care
Samut Sakhon man allegedly sold police badges on Facebook
Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Bangkok1 day ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones