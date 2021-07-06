Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok

Whether you are looking for new friends to join you on your exciting trip to Bangkok, staying at a hostel is definitely a good option for both socialising and your pocketbook. And, it’s not how it used to be, as hostels today offer just as many amenities and amazing services as hotels. With comfortable bedding and free internet, if you aren’t planning on staying in your room much, then going the hostel route is definitely a good idea.

Bangkok has many districts to discover, with each one holding a different uniqueness to the rest. From Asoke to Ari, exploring these areas is easy when you book a hostel that is conveniently located within your chosen interests. Some are known for their laid back atmosphere, while others cater to a more party-goer environment. Regardless of what your plans are in the Big Mango, taking advantage of some of the coolest hostels will have you wanting to stay in Thailand’s capital longer.

5 Top Hostels In Bangkok

1. Mad Monkey Bangkok

Best for solo travellers, this hostel chain from Cambodia is less than a 10-minute walk to Bangkok’s famous Khaosan Road. Uniquely, it even offers a swimming pool as well as a bar and restaurant. Guests here can enjoy the regular hostel environment, or choose to stay in an ensuite private room for added comfort. The ensuite rooms even have desks if you are looking to do a bit of work on your computer.

With free WiFi, Mad Monkey Bangkok helps travellers access their friends and family while exploring the different attractions that Bangkok offers. And, with being so close to Khaosan Road, it is easy to take in the nightlife scene and simply walk home at the end of the night. A friendly staff awaits at Mad Monkey and are knowledgeable about where to go and what to see.

Facilities: Bar, air conditioning, restaurants nearby.

Pricing: 377 baht-1,133 baht.

Address: 55 Phra Sumen Rd, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.

2. Revolution Hostel Asoke

Located in the popular area of Asoke, Revolution Hostel is, perhaps, one of the cheapest hostels to stay at. But, make no mistake as the hostel still offers plenty of amenities including a bar and shared lounge. Apart from its price, the hostel is conveniently located to some serious shopping areas such as the Emporium shopping mall and the Arab Street. It is also just over 3 km to Central Embassy.

Each room in Revolution includes a shared bathroom and air conditioning, along with a sun terrace and free WiFi. Here, guests can surely enjoy the amenities of a trendy hostel located in a great area that offers access to surrounding activities. And, if guests get hungry, be sure to check out the hostel’s restaurant and bar for a bite to eat and drink before or after taking in the sights.

Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, free WiFi, restaurant, bar, air conditioning.

Pricing: 230 baht-270 baht.

Address: 116/9 Sukhumvit, Soi 23 Khlong Toei Nuea, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand.

3. Playground Hostel

Just a few minutes drive to the famous Wat Arun, the Playground Hostel offers a convenient location to the major temples in which to see. And, it may just be the most popular hostel in which to party and socialise as it is well-known for a good time. Featuring a bar, free private parking, a shared lounge and a garden, guests have everything they need for a fun stay.

With a friendly staff manning the front desk 24 hours, visitors can take advantage of the currency exchange offered inside the hostel as well as get advice on the best tours and sightseeing. As it is located by some amazing attractions, it’s no wonder the hostel is a hit with tourists.

Facilities: Non-smoking rooms Free parking Free WiFi 24-hour front desk Bar.

Pricing: 150 baht-300 baht.

Address: 100 Soi Inthara Phithak 1, Thonburi, 10600 Bangkok, Thailand.

4. The Yard Hostel

The Yard is located in the modern, hipster area of the Ari neighbourhood where young adults tend to congregate. With a central garden space and on-site bar, guests can socialise and make new friends while checking out the trendy area. Part of its claim to fame is welcoming even Bangkok residents to come and mingle with international tourists, where making local friends is encouraged.

The rooms are made of eco-friendly shipping containers and feature bright and modern decor inside. Guests are made to feel at home with the free breakfasts and bicycles offered among other welcoming amenities. And, the hostel is just a short stroll to the BTS Skytrain Station Ari, where travelling to another district is definitely recommended. Moreover, the surrounding area features a supermarket and a huge selection of international and local restaurants, including a local Thai market.

Facilities: Private kitchen, balcony, garden view, inner courtyard view, air conditioning, patio, flat-screen TV, soundproofing, barbecue, terrace and free WiFi.

Pricing: 431 baht-1,569 baht.

Address: 51 Phahonyothin Soi 5, Phahonyothin Rd., Phaya Thai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand.

5. Diff Hostel

Diff Hostel is located in a convenient area of Bangkok with the famous Jim Thompson house and the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre less than 800 metres away. This is definitely the place to stay if you are interested in a bit of culture and arts. The hostel is a 5-minute walk to the Phayathai BTS Skytrain Station where guests can take off from there, exploring other areas of the city.

Guests can take advantage of free toiletries, shared bathrooms, a shared TV, and a kitchen to make them feel right at home. Furthermore, the hostel offers a terrace and breakfast to help guests unwind or start their days. For some serious shopping, MBK and Pantip Plaza are just a 15-minute walk from the premises, where travellers can pick up some awesome souvenirs.

Facilities: Non-smoking rooms, WiFi available in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, terrace, very good breakfast.

Pricing: 825 baht-1,989 baht.

Address: 236/41 Soi Senakit, Phayathai Road, Thung Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Phaya Thai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand.

No matter what is on your itinerary for Bangkok, budget travellers or those who just want to save a bit of money will find the hostel scene is quite impressive. Bangkok offers hip and trendy hostels that are almost like hotels, as the amenities offered take convenience into account.

From modern neighbourhoods, such as Ari, to the more backpacker party roads like Khao San, booking a hostel is cheap and easy. And, the best part is that you won’t be alone as you will surely meet other travellers who can potentially wind up being your new best friends. Thus, guests can enjoy the city at a price that is comfortable for those who are filling their days with sightseeing as hostels offer a welcome respite after a long day.

