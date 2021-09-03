A 3-day guide to visiting Bangkok

Bangkok is an amazing place to visit, as they say, anything can be found in Thailand’s capital. With iconic temples, world-class massages, and an nightlife that rivals all others, seeing this city definitely promises an interesting experience. However, despite the city being full of attractions, it can be hard to figure out what to do and see. Thus, we have listed the best sights to see for a 3-day trip to this majestic, Southeast Asian city.

Day 1: The Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun

Upon arriving, you may need to rest a bit and shake off the jet lag. However, your first, real sightseeing day can be full of exotic attractions. Therefore, the first place that is recommended to visit is that of The Grand Palace. Here, it is easy to admire this iconic temple, which is also known as the Royal Palace. Moreover, once you are finished, you can venture over to the neighbouring Wat Pho. Furthermore, this temple is home to the famous reclining Buddha and massage school.

After Wat Pho, you can head across the river via ferry to Wat Arun. Also known as the Temple of the Dawn, it provides expansive views of the city from atop the temple. Thus, most tourists returning from Wat Arun are shocked by its unparalleled view of Bangkok! However, be sure to wear appropriate clothing for the temple visits, which includes covering your legs and shoulders. And, if you don’t have such clothing, you can rent them at The Grand Palace or borrow them at Wat Pho for free!

Khao San Road

Khao San Road is world-famous as being a backpacker haven. And, as it is just a few minutes away from The Grand Palace, it is convenient to enjoy a fun night here. Additionally, Soi Rambuttri is the next road after Khao San, with both providing endless bars, street food, shops, vendors, and international restaurants. Thus, Thai locals and foreigners alike love visiting Khao San Road, making it a great place to meet other travellers.

River Cruise

A river cruise is a perfect way to end an epic day of sightseeing. Thus, if you are looking for a more toned-down night, you can enjoy a river cruise on the Chao Phraya River. Moreover, it is nearby the temples, making it a convenient attraction at the end of your day. Here, you can splurge and go on a dinner cruise or just take a water taxi for around 20 baht. Starting at the central pier, you can ride to the end of the route and then come back, with plenty of amazing photos opt during the journey. The temples light up the night sky, which adds even more prestige to their daytime beauty.

Day 2: Morning Floating Market

The best time to go to the famous floating markets is in the morning. Moreover, if you go during the morning, you will avoid large crowds and the tropical heat! Here, you can see how local Thais live and learn about how water is incorporated into their daily lives. Regardless of when you go, a half-day visit will suffice with Khlong Lat Mayom and Thaling Chan being the most popular floating markets to see. And, if you want some delicious Thai treats, these markets are the place to go.

Shopping Malls

Bangkok malls are not just malls. Thus, they are huge, megacentres where people can spend a whole day shopping, eating, and socialising. Additionally, the air-conditioned makes them attractive places to step inside to enjoy a much-needed break from the heat. And, their amazing food courts will make sure you leave with a full belly. With cinemas, game rooms, and massage shops, the malls are full of fun things to do and see. Here is a list of some of the best malls in which to see:

ICONSIAM– One of the newest shopping malls that serve as a multi-use centre. Here, you can find almost anything to buy among the beautifully-designed mall.

Location: 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd.

Terminal 21– It’s airport-themed decor is interesting in itself, and each floor is designed to look like a different part of the world. With great shopping and food, this is a fun mall to explore.

Location: 88 Sukhumvit Road 19

MBK Center– If you are needing any electronics, this is the place to go. Be prepared to bargain while finding some of the cheapest items around.

Location: 444 Phayathai Road

Siam Paragon– Known for some of the best shopping, cinemas and Siam Ocean World (the largest aquarium in Southeast Asia).

Location: 991/1 Rama I Road

Emporium– An upscale mall that features high-end stores and one of the best food courts in Bangkok.

Location: 622 Sukhumvit Road

Central World– According to touropia central world is the 3rd largest shopping complex in the world, standing at 4.62 million sq ft, you can find almost anything here.

Location: 999/9 Rama I Road

Chinatown

Bangkok features the largest Chinatown in the world, besides China, of course, and it is a must-see for travellers. Here, you can expect a culinary feast when visiting so make sure you save room in your stomach. Additionally, the streets are lined with souvenir shops, allowing for some great trinkets to return home with. Furthermore, the chaotic streets are fun to experience in themselves. At night, it is a great place to go to find delicious seafood. Alas, Chinatown’s red lanterns will signify that you are, indeed, in one of the coolest places in Bangkok!

Day 3: Tour Jim Thompson House

To begin your day, take the BTS Sukhumvit Line to the Ari stop for a cup of coffee. There are dozens of interesting cafes and fascinating food booths to sample in this booming hipster district of the city. After Ari, take the BTS Sukhumvit Line to Ratchathewi station, where you will find the historic Jim Thompson House Museum.

Just a short walk away, this famous house is a great way to explore Thai culture. The American man, Jim Thompson, is credited for reviving the silk trade and once owned the home. However, he was thought to be an American spy in addition to being a silk merchant during the 1950’s and 1960’s. But, he mysteriously vanished in 1967 while in Malaysia. His home was built in traditional Thai-style architecture and decor, and now serves as a cultural show. Moreover, the home tour features a lot of history about the silk industry, Jim himself, and why the Thais design their homes the way they do. And, the admission fee here goes to underprivileged kids so you will be supporting a good cause when visiting.

Traditional Thai Massage

At some point in your trip, you may be interested in what those street shops provide with the many signs that say things as reflexology, Thai massage, foot massage, etc. And, it is a must-do attraction when you are visiting Thailand. Thus, getting a world-famous Thai massage will have you feeling renewed and ready to go on your next outing, while experiencing an age-old practice. Moreover, Thai massages have been said to resemble that of a yoga-like practice, so you will be stretched and pushed on, making your muscles feel absolutely relaxed.

Watch a Muay Thai fight

Muay Thai is one way to take in competitive Thai sports as the martial art is a huge deal for locals. However, as the sport combines striking and clinching, it is considered one of the most dangerous sports in the world. Additionally, it is interesting to learn that such fighters start training from an early age. In the villages, such fighters used this martial art to support their families upon winning. To see an authentic fight, go to Rajadamnern Stadium, where world-class Muay Thai fighters compete for coveted awards.

Perhaps the best thing about planning a trip to Bangkok is that you don’t even have to adhere to a strict schedule. Thus, as there are many things to do and see, you may decide to ditch a schedule and stop wherever your heart desires. Regardless of your itinerary, the 3-day schedule we have above can be amended or rearranged to whatever you fancy!

