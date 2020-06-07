Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s first local Covid-19 infection recalls the stigma
Thailand’s first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 recalls the stigmatisation he endured and wants the public to open their minds and not shun those who have recovered from the disease. Thongsook Thongrach was a taxi driver and wants his story to be known. He contracted the virus from foreign customers during the early stages of the outbreak in Thailand. His case was announced on January 31.
Thongsook says he was shocked and cried when doctors told him he was infected with the “Wuhan virus” as it was then known, because there is no known cure. The cabbie was admitted to hospital for treatment, recovered and was eventually discharged. He says, however, that after leaving the hospital, he isolated himself at home for 20 additional days to make sure he was 100% safe.
Thongsook says his first encounter with stigmatisation was when, halfway to their destination, 3 of his passengers asked him to stop and got out, telling him they didn’t want to become infected.
He says he was saddened because he was treated as a disease carrier, but adds that he was not angry with them, because the disease is easily communicable. He only wished they were more informed about the virus, so that they wouldn’t discriminate against those who have been infected and recovered.
The cabbie says that he has met some passengers who offered moral support and urged him to fight on. He felt encouraged, took good care of his health and, moreover, he says, he donates his plasma every 14 days, so that it can be used to treat the other patients.
The Disease Control Department’s deputy director-general says that, according to information from abroad, those who are infected and show minor symptoms can transmit the disease to the other people within the first 8-10 days, thus the use of 14 day quarantine to make sure those in quarantine are safe when they are discharged.
“I wish to inform everyone that patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospital have a very remote chance of infecting other people. So, please give them the chance to pursue their normal lives.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Transport
“Gold Line” monorail will bring more mass transport to the Chao Phraya west bank
The construction of Thailand’s first monorail, aka. “Gold Line” in Charoen Nakhon area in Thon Buri, is causing some traffic congestion in the area. The developer, Krungthep Thanakom, is making up for lost time still hope to meet the October deadline for the new Gold Line to officially open.
The project has been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns, when the manufacturer in Anhui, China was unable to ship the first train to Bangkok in April. KT is the public investment arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, responsible for the city’s infrastructure projects.
“Now, however, the Gold Line project is back on track. The train manufacturer has shipped trains to Bangkok with the first due to arrive on Wednesday.”
KT originally expected to organise a test run in April, but even with the delays, it still expects the service to be ready for its first passengers on October 1. The system is a monorail system, unlike the existing BTS or MRT train carriages, and will have no drivers on board.
As a Covid-era project the Gold Line has a symbol of hope for recovery in the suburbs west of the Chon Phraya. The local community is looking to the new line to boost to the area’s businesses, battered by months of enforced closures.
The Gold Line is a new people mover line, not part of the current MRT Master Plan. The line was proposed in July 2015 and approved by the cabinet in 2016. The first phase is expected to open in October 2020, with another phase opening in 2023. It will connect Krung Thonburi BTS station with Prajadhipok Road in Thon Buri District, a total of 2.68 kilometres.
Development of the line is the responsibility of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, with a budget of 3.8 billion baht. The environmental impact assessment was completed in December 2016.
The Innovia APM is a rubber-tired automated (as in ‘driver-less’) people mover system manufactured by Bombardier Transportation. The APM technology was originally developed by Westinghouse, then owned by Adtranz, and most recently acquired by Bombardier in 2001.
Charoen Nakhon Road, in the Klong San district, is a new addition to Bangkok’s list of hotspots. Most resident of Bangkok hadn’t even heard about the area until the arrival of the swish Iconsiam mega-mall. Since Iconsiam’s opening the area has started to attract a more trendy clientele, shopping and residential options.
The neighbourhood was once home to many public servants, markets and warehouses. It certainly wasn’t considered ‘fashionable’ or a place upwardly mobile Bangkokians wanted to live. The name ‘Klong San’ was chosen by Phraya Yisan, an elite civil servant who was appointed to develop canals in the area.
The district was the location of one of the first hospitals in the country, the Thonburi Hospital, originally constructed over a century ago during the reign of King Rama V, to treat plague patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Transport
4 new BTS stations open, free until the end of the year
The BTS Skytrain is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as great street food and fake Viagra, and it’s now added 4 new stops to extend its reach. The new BTS Green Line extension, running fro Mor Chit station and Khu Khot station in Rangsit, opened to the public today. The new extension was officially launched by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning, and opened to commuters from 1:30pm.
The 4 new stations are: Royal Forest Department, Bang Sua, 11th Infantry Regiment and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat. In a trip that took 11 minutes, the PM travelled from Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station (on Phahon Yothin Road, before the four new stations) to the end of the line at Wat Phra Sri Mahat.
The extension of the northern service covers 4.2 kilometres, and travel on the new section is free until the end of the year. Whoo Hoo!
The system now comprises 47 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathorn Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lumpini boxing stadium officials side-lined over Covid-19 cluster
A report in Nation Thailand says that Thailand’s army chief Apirat Kongsompong has ordered the transfer of all committee members at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The dressing down and side-lining of the officials comes after the committee went ahead with a boxing match at the stadium on March 6, two days after the government ordered such venues to close, as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.
The stadium is owned and operated by the Royal Thai Army.
The stadium was later found to be a hotbed for the virus, generating a cluster of hundreds of infectionsthat spread beyond Bangkok and into other provinces. A subsequent inspection has revealed serious problems with the venue’s hygiene and disease prevention measures.
Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong is ordering the transfer of all committee members, having already transferred the manager, Rachit Arunrungsee, who is reportedly set to retire in September.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
