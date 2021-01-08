Schools and lottery market in Loei close after family tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Schools and a lottery market in the Northeastern province Loei were ordered to close after a family tested positive for Covid-19. The province is marked as a “yellow zone” under high surveillance with a total of 6 reported Covid-19 infections.

Schools will be temporarily closed from today until 24 January, while the lottery market will be closed from today onwards.

The family who tested positive are a 78 year old woman, a 13 year old 7th grad student, and a 6 year old kindergarten student. The provincial authority says the family all went to a school and the market lottery, resulting in the closure of schools and a lottery market today.

The cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign which tested more than 1,200 people. There are 35 people at “high risk” waiting for test results.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | CCSA

