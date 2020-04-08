Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room | The Thaiger

In a joint effort with locals, government, the private sector and Former Deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop, Nakhon Ratchasima has officially announced the opening of a “War Room”. The purpose of the situation room is to combat the deadly disease and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus locally in the province.

The centre is also producing free cloth face masks to distribute across the northeastern province.

The centre handed personal protective clothing, spraying agent and disinfectant to the head of the mobile disinfection volunteers, while medical face masks and alcohol hand sanitiser were given to community leaders.

The centre is operating without government budget and aims to produce 1,000 sets of masks and alcohol sanitisers per day for distribution to the public.

Suwat, a former deputy PM in Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, is now the head of the Chart Pattana party, which helped launch the centre.

SOURCE: The Nation