image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room | The Thaiger
PHOTO: INN news
    • follow us in feedly

In a joint effort with locals, government, the private sector and Former Deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop, Nakhon Ratchasima has officially announced the opening of a “War Room”. The purpose of the situation room is to combat the deadly disease and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus locally in the province.

The centre is also producing free cloth face masks to distribute across the northeastern province.

The centre handed personal protective clothing, spraying agent and disinfectant to the head of the mobile disinfection volunteers, while medical face masks and alcohol hand sanitiser were given to community leaders.

The centre is operating without government budget and aims to produce 1,000 sets of masks and alcohol sanitisers per day for distribution to the public.

Suwat, a former deputy PM in Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, is now the head of the Chart Pattana party, which helped launch the centre.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits | The Thaiger
PHOTO: workpointnews

2 Chinese men identified as Chen Lei and Wein Pinpin have been arrested inside a home in Pra Khanong district, Bangkok, after officials received a tip-off that fake Covid-19 test kits were being smuggled into the country. 45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, and 1,200 infrared thermometers were seized. The evidence was valued at 33,750,000 baht.

These items were being sold without permission at a extortionate prices in Bangkok area and nearby districts.

BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits | News by The Thaiger

The Food and Drug Administration will be investigating to find out where the fake Covid-19 test kits were made, and who else is involved in importing them into the country.

Police and officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Food and Drug Administration have reported that a large pile of evidence is piling up as the crisis unfolds, including…

45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, 1,200 infrared thermometers, 53,000 litres of alcohol, 7,896 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 82,771 cosmetic items, valued around 50 million baht

The punishment for smuggling medical equipment is imprisonment of up to 1 year, and a fine not exceeding 100,000, or both.

All products claiming to be Covid-19 test kits online at the moment are all fake, according to the Thai FDA.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 77kaoded

The beautiful Koh Lanta in Krabi province is to be shut down after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection were found on the island.

Today in an emergency meeting with the top executives of Krabi province, alongside 8 district sheriffs, Krabi’s governor Kitibadee Prawit, says “further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being added as the 4 infected persons had been in contact with multiple people on the island. These contacts are being traced and tracked down by public health officials. ”

Provincial authorities had to halt transportation between neighbouring districts. And announced in any case where local residents who need to move between districts must first get permission from their district chiefs.

Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 | News by The Thaiger

The lockdown of districts will last until April 24.

Meanwhile, from today to Friday officials will be investigating residents to identify the high risk personals affected by the 4 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Authorities in Krabi are also monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely in 227 locations, coordinating their efforts via the internet and the ‘Zoom’ video conferencing tool with neighbouring provinces.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators

Sean Kelly

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Three men accused of violating curfew in Pattaya - Pattaya City Police

Three Thai men were caught in Pattaya yesterday evening violating the Emergency Decree curfew and sentenced to three months in prison. Pattaya City Police posted on their Thai social media channels and reminded its Thai and English audience not to go out between 10 pm and 4 am without a valid reason or face the consequences. After a rise in curfew violators, this harsh punishment might shake some fear into those who ignore the Emergency Decree.

Pattaya Police sentenced the three men today, whose names were not given to the media, to three months in prison without parole, effective immediately.

The Pattaya Police stated there will be no leniency for curfew violators in Pattaya.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2369
  • Active Cases: 1451
  • Recovered: 888
  • Deaths: 30
  • Last Updated: 2020-04-08 at 21:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending