Autopsy requested for young policeman with vaccine

An autopsy has been requested by the family of a young policeman who died suddenly just 11 days after his second injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. The family of the Khon Kaen police officer want to know definitively if the vaccine was connected at all to his unexpected death.

The young man was an officer at the Muang district police station in Maha Sarakham in Isan but had travelled to Bangkok recently in order to receive his second Covid-19 vaccine. While the brand of the vaccine was not identified, whether it was Sinovac or AstraZeneca, it is known that he received his vaccine at Police General Hospital in Bangkok on June 10.

On June 20, the police officer returned home to Maha Sarakham. He was eating dinner with his family the next night and at about 9:30 pm when he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot.

The cause of death is as yet unknown. The police officer’s father, along with his family, took the body to Srinagarind Hospital, a local medical facility at Khon Kaen University this morning, requesting an autopsy to investigate what it was that killed his son, and if it was related at all to the Covid-19 vaccine.

While the family waited at the hospital, medical officials decided to transfer the young police officer’s body to Bangkok. His father will accompany his son’s body. The autopsy investigation will be carried out by medical personnel at Police General Hospital in Bangkok, the same hospital where he received his second Covid-19 vaccine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

