Connect with us

Blackpink

Thailand’s creative industry to grow by over 3% next year

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Ivan YOLO

Thailand’s Creative Economy Agency says the creative industry is expected to grow by 1.51 trillion baht in 2022, which is about 3.55%. The CEA says the growth demonstrates Thailand’s soft power and international cultural influence. But, some experts say more can be done to increase its growth, as Thailand has long been know for its exceptional tourism, cuisine, traditional medicine, and healing practices.

Such creative industries has, historically, contributed around 10% to Thailand’s GDP, with about 15 different sectors included in the industries’ makeup. But CEA executive director Apisit Laistrooglai reported that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the creative economy experienced considerable growth. Apisit cited the fact that many people were stuck at home and out of jobs, so they had to get creative: both to keep their sanity and to produce some kind of income.

Consequently, food and handicraft product sales rose, as did the consumption of entertainment software and media products like television, streaming services and video games. People also spent more money on renovations and additions around the home. Apisit said that, on average, workers in the creative industries receive higher salaries than those in others.

As Thailand’s standard, monthly salary for other sectors is around 15,000 baht, the salary for creatives is around 23,000 baht per month. Apisit also emphasized how important the government’s role was in fostering the success of the creative industries, because it’s their job to regulate and promote it.

“The government sector should be the backbone for soft power development, offering attractive tax incentives and strong promotional campaigns to compete with other countries that ramped up their creative industries recently.”

Apisit also used South Korea as a model for Thailand, saying that such countries strive to support and promote their creators and artists.

“State agencies should empower creatives in initiatives they could not do on their own. For instance, CEA partners with 8 professional associations to hear from each sector and help them reach a greater audience. We also host events in creative industries to help creators showcase products.”

“The nature of the creative economy is that in any investment, it will need both capital and time to succeed. But these risks are necessary if serious growth is to be achieved. An example of this is Lisa of Blackpink, the famous Thai K-Pop singer. Lisa said, once in an interview, that she was groomed by her record company for years before ever seeing any kind of success.”

“It’s normal for every K-pop company, that only a handful of trainees become pop stars. This kind of investment carries risks that state authorities and even some private companies don’t want to take, which partly explains why we still have a limited market within the country, while our neighbours expand to the global arena.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-10-14 16:46
Perhaps to anticipate that Thailand's Creative Industry is going to grow that much is in keeping with the industry insofar as it is a creative projection ? yes/no ? 😐
image
dj230
2021-10-14 17:08
I found Asia to be big on "creative industries" and aesthetics/online presence, was contemplating finishing a degree to become a dietitian or some sort of medical degree and try to open a "wellness/weight loss/health" type of clinic here, didn't look…
image
Bob20
2021-10-14 17:10
Creative accounting industry more like!
image
Jason
2021-10-14 19:12
The creative arts have taken huge hits in the last 18 months! The first victim of the pandemic. I only hope they are the first industry to rise after the pandemic. Creative arts are the soul of humanity.
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

North East3 hours ago

Family attempts to sell eyes and kidneys to save home and farm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Moderna vaccines scheduled to arrive weekly from November
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Curfew shortened, dark red zones reduced in CCSA meeting

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Thai Airways adding 39 international flight routes on October 31
Thailand News Today7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | C.O.E replacement, Easing of restrictions, Thai Airways full resumption | Oct 14
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

WHO approves Siam Bioscience’s AstraZeneca for emergency use
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 Thursday: 112 deaths, 11,276 infections, provincial totals
Blackpink8 hours ago

Thailand’s creative industry to grow by over 3% next year
Events8 hours ago

Cobra Gold expected to be back to normal by 2022
Drugs9 hours ago

Police seize 14 million baht in meth on Hat Yai roadside
Thailand9 hours ago

Thailand high season prices, Thaiger boy band, Pattaya ladyboys | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 38
Visa11 hours ago

So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
Tourism11 hours ago

Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
Transport12 hours ago

The process of buying a new car in Thailand
Singapore12 hours ago

Critics believe Singapore’s new ‘foreign interference law’ will further stifle free speech
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending