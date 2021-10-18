Thailand News Today | Thai economic think tank, BTS pass doubles in price | Oct 18

Jett goes through all the main headlines across Thailand that include: You can now receive a certificate of vaccination online in Thailand. Bangkok’s skytrain is doing away with its fixed fee 30 day pass which could double the price of longer commutes and a leading economist lays out the structural issues the Thai government must address.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on