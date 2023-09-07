Best affordable hotels in Chiang Mai for 2023

Photo via Hotel Ping Silhouette

Chiang Mai is one of the most exciting cities to visit in Thailand. It boasts a wealth of untouched natural heavens, interesting culture, relaxing spas, delicious food, and affordable hotels. The city is the perfect destination for budget travellers who don’t want to compromise their travel experience. In fact, Chiang Mai is chock full of affordable yet excellent hotels, making it hard to choose the best one. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. If you’re planning to stay or travel to Chiang Mai in style, but you don’t want to spend too much money, here are some of the best value hotels in the city.

Best Value Hotels in Chiang Mai

Address: 181 Charoenraj Rd., T.Wat Ket, A.Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai 50000.

Click here to Google Maps

If you need a comfortable hotel to take a break from your busy life or the hustle and bustle of the city, Hotel Ping Silhouette is a great option. It’s close enough to restaurants, shopping, and sightseeing areas of Chiang Mai, but the hotel boasts thoughtful decor and architecture that creates a relaxing ambience. The rooms are small but come with a broad range of amenities and have floor-to-ceiling windows with plenty of natural lights, as well as a private balcony. You can also relax by the stunning pool. Additionally, the restaurant is also delightful, serving a variety of food and refreshing cocktails.

2. Nine Hotel Chiang Mai

Address: 9 Soi 6 Rachamakka Rd Phrasing, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand.

Click here to Google Maps

Although it’s located in a peaceful area, Nine Hotel Chiang Mai is only a few minutes away from the old city. Plus, it’s only 3 kilometres from the airport. This means that travelling to and from this hotel is very convenient. But apart from the location, the hotel is also very stylish. The comfortable rooms are furnished in modern Lanna style, with a mix of natural wood and neutral colours. Outside of your room, a wide range of facilities are available. Take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, relax on the sundeck, or savour delicious food in the restaurant – the choice is yours!

Address: 8 Jaikaeo Rd.,T.Nonghoi ,A.Muang,Chiangmai, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai 50000.

Click here to Google Maps

Located just a few steps away from the Riverside and Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, Amata Lanna Village is a perfect oasis for those looking for a tranquil stay. The hotel is peaceful and beautiful, making it easy for you to unwind at the end of the day. Filled with the art from the ancient kingdom of Lanna, stepping into this hotel will transport you back in time. The buildings are made with teakwood, reflecting the beauty of the Lanna culture. The rooms are cozy, nicely decorated, and fully equipped with modern comforts such as LCD TV, Wi-Fi, whirlpool bathtub, and air conditioning. In addition, the hotel also has numerous recreational facilities, such as a lush garden, an inviting pool, and a relaxing massage.

Address: 22/3 Nimmanhemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, 50200.

Click here to Google Maps

The Empire Residence might be a budget hotel, but the hotel offers top-quality service and comfortable rooms. The rooms are spacious, spotlessly clean, and come with all amenities you’ll need in a hotel room. From the huge LCD screen TV and sitting area to the tiny but functional kitchen and large bathroom, you can be sure to have a fantastic stay. Some rooms come with a private balcony as well, allowing you to enjoy some fresh air. Each room offers a peaceful atmosphere, perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring the city. You can also enjoy the fitness centre or massage in the hotel. Conveniently located in the heart of Chiang Mai, Nimmanhaemin Road, you can reach the city’s trendy cafes, restaurants, art galleries, and nightlife easily.

Address: 1 Soi Saijai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai 50300.

Click here to Google Maps

Are you looking for an affordable hotel with a convenient location in Chiang Mai? If yes, then you need to consider Hop Inn Chiang Mai. It’s close to most of the city’s must-see destinations, such as Central Kad Suan Kaew and MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Centre. The rooms are simple without the unnecessary frills but very clean, comfortable, calm, and functional. You can enjoy free high-speed Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD TV, and other amenities. The staff are very friendly and professional, ensuring that you have a comfortable stay and excellent experience.

Follow us on :













With these 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai, you can splurge more on your adventures instead of spending all of your budgets on a place to stay!

Looking for more hotels in Chiang Mai to add to your list? Read our article on the Top 5 hotels in Chiang Mai.