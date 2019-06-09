London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later | The Thaiger

Travel
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
We’d flown in propeller-powered planes, then jets. Supersonic was the next evolutionary step in flying people around the world as the 1960s came to a close.
50 years after Concorde’s maiden flight, supersonic flight is just another aviation pipe dream again as we queue up for cheap ‘flying buses’ which are not much different from the first successful commercial jets that flew in the late 1950s.
Flying, once a little bit glamorous, is now a trudge. Whilst Air Asia boasts that ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’, there was a time when flying was something you saved up months, or years, for. And you used to dress up too – no shorts and T-Shirts!
Just months before the Apollo 11 launch and Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon, the Concorde made its maiden flight in March 1969. The western world had just gone through a dramatic decade of change – music, politics, fashion, culture, war – and the Concorde would be the crowning technical glory of that tumultuous 10 years.
Only 20 were ever built but the best of Britian and France’s combined engineering excellence would not be able to overcome the decade ahead with a fuel crisis – the Concorde was a big jet fuel burner – and a new interest in ‘the environment’. The fuel crisis of the early 1970s and country’s concerns about the impact of sonic booms over voter’s heads, would leave only British Airways and Air France flying the Concorde on regular commercial services.
PHOTO: It wasn’t just fast, it was a lifestyle – It’s Nice That
Whilst the man landing on the moon grabbed the headlines, the Concorde was an equally brilliant masterpiece of engineering and a breathtaking distraction when compared to ‘normal’ jets. It’s swept-back wings, pointy nose, slim-line passenger cabin, all made it look, well, supersonic!
But its sleek, timeless lines were more an artifact of the physics required to fly the plane at 60,000 feet at twice the speed of sound. Even the designers admit they had little ‘wriggle room’ in the design. That it still looks like a futuristic design in 2019, fifty years after it was designed, is amazing.
A new book titled Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde, written by Lawrence Azerrad, lavishes love on the plane and the lifestyles of the people who flew it.
“A lot of designs that were inspired by the dream and optimism of the jet age retain an air of the era in which they were born. They were futuristic at the time, but they definitely seem nostalgic now.” said Lawrence, speaking to CNN.
Concorde flew commercially for 27 years, from 1976 to 2003, and brought London and New York closer together with a flying time of under four hours, typically a 7.5 hour flight.
“Concorde wasn’t originally intended to be this exclusive bird of the rich and famous,” said Azerrad.
“All airlines had orders for supersonic planes. It was only once political and ecological objections made it commercially untenable that it became an ultra-premium experience.”
Concorde’s eventual demise started on July 25, 2000 when an Air France Concorde, departing Paris, sucked up a piece of debris into its engines during take-off. The flaming Concorde took off but crashed soon after, killing all 113 people onboard. In an otherwise flawless service history, the tragedy grounded the remaining fleet. Services resumed 16 months later but the Concorde would not survive the new era of airlines operated by accountants and share-holders. The final flight was from New York to Heathrow on October 24, 2003.
This writer was saving up for a flight from London to New York in the Concorde during the late 1990s – a trip in my generation’s most outstanding engineering achievement. To me it was a thing of beauty and a trip of a lifetime. It never happened due to the eventual failure of the airlines to sustain a business model.
With only 100 seats, all business-class sized and only four seats across, it wasn’t a large cabin. But, as you watched the speedometer climb to Mach 2, you could look outside at the dark purple sky and ponder the curvature of the earth, 60,000 feet about the ground (18,200 metres).
“It was kind of like a social club in the sky,” said author Azerrad.
“You could have Paul McCartney leading a sing-along of Beatles songs with the entire airplane, or Phil Collins famously taking the plane to play at Live Aid in the UK and the US on the same day. And then royalty, of course: the queen, the pope, countless heads of states.”
Concorde wasn’t the only supersonic passenger jet to fly. The Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-144 – which looked remarkably similar but “lacked the elegance and grace of Concorde,” according to Azerrad – had a brief commercial stint in the late 1970s.
By all accounts the Tu-144 had all the finesse of a KGB interrogation.
Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde, published by Prestel, is available now.
PHOTO: Daily Mail
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
PHOTO: Andreita Levin
New outrage alert. Doing yoga poses on famous or sacred sites around Thailand will get you into trouble with the authorities.
Tourist Police say they’ve caught up with a foreign woman who shared photos on her Instagram account performing yoga exercises at sacred and historic sites around Thailand.
“A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.”
On Wednesday, officers from Chiang Rai Tourist Police spoke to Andreita Levin after they received complaints from people who said the photos were inappropriate.
Mexican born Levin, has posted photos at sites around the country including Prasat Pra Thepbidorn, Rong Sue Ten temple in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai Historical Park and at the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.
Tourist police say that Ms Levin will not be charged over the photos but has agreed to remove them after requests she delete them from her Instagram page. Ms Levin confirmed that she intends to stay in Thailand and continue her holiday.
She’s promised officials that she won’t take any more photos posing yoga poses at sacred sites in the country. Some of her favourite poses include the ‘lotus sunrise’ pose, the ‘golden apple goddess’ pose and the famous ‘Thai faux outrage’ pose.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL
Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.
The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.
“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”
When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).
Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.
JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.
Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.
“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”
Southeast Asia
Helicopters high over Halong Bay, Vietnam
Your visit to Vietnam’s Halong Bay, a cruising Mecca for half a century, can now be enjoyed from above. The Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company will now provide scenic flights over the famous bay, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.
Flights will start at $125 (3,920 baht) for a 12 minute flight – that will take you over six tourist sites, including Thien Cung cave, Titop island and Bai Tu Long Bay.
You can choose to take flights up to 40 minutes in length which will cost you $396 (12,400 baht) which will take you over 17 different landmarks around the Bay.
Halong Bay was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List 25 years ago and is filled with more than 1,600 limestone islands and islets, a similar landscape to Phang Nga Bay, north of Phuket in Thailand.
Two Bell 505 helicopters service the Halong Bay Scenic Flight service. Flights depart from and arriving at Tuan Chau island, which is about 170 kilometres from the country’s capital Hanoi. The helicopters will carry up to three passengers per flight and promise breathtaking views thought large windows adapted for the scenic flights.
Hai Au Aviation is also operating scenic flights over Halong Bay, this time by seaplane. The 25 minute flights takes off and land from the water at Tuan Chau Island Marina. The costs for the scenic flights by seaplane are also up around the $120 (3,750 baht) mark, depending on the season and includes views of Dau Be Island, Cong Do Island and Bo Hon Island.
