Thai Life
Alpine tourism ignites billion dollar resort property market
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
Niseko visitor numbers continue to climb on the back of a sharp increase in airlift.
Tourism arrivals to Asia’s leading alpine destination, Niseko, rose 17% year-on-year in 2017 and bumped up a 5-year growth spree with an impressive 16% compound annual growth rate. One clear sign of market maturation is a push to a year-round marketplace as last year 48% of tourists came during the summer season.
Last year Niseko recorded a record-high 1,676,300 visitors, with large inroads bolstered by surging regional flights. The top 5 geographic source markets are Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Mainland China, with the latter benefitting from direct international flights from 8 cities into the gateway New Chitose Airport.
For travelers from Thailand, access to Niseko has been effectively doubled with Thai AirAsia X launching direct flights in April, joining Thai Airways who already serve the popular route. Investment by real estate players has been highlighted by Property Perfect PCL’s investment into the Kiroro Resort. Featuring a Sheraton branded hotel and a second under the Tribute flag, the mixed-use resort recently launched their first condominium project Yu Kiroro.
One sector that is having a direct impact from tourism is the property sector. According to new data released by consulting group C9 Hotelworks in their Niseko Market Review, the transaction value of resort-grade real estate developments currently in the market is set to tip to USD1 billion mark over the next two months.
Speaking about the connection between hotels and property offerings C9 Hotelwork’s Managing Director Bill Barnett commented, “given high land values and elevated country-wide construction costs which have been impacted by the build up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it’s extremely hard to underwrite sole hotel developments.
“Projects like Hong Kong’s PCPD Groups’ upcoming Park Hyatt Hotel and Residences has mitigated the situation by selling managed residences as part of the hospitality offering. A similar scenario is playing out at the Niseko Village integrated resort where the Malaysian-based owner YTL is planning a similar Ritz-Carlton Hotel and branded real estate combination.”
With its substantial inventory of resort condominiums and homes, Niseko is very much a tourism model like alpine destinations in the West such as Whister, Vail and Aspen. Examining the recent move by the Japanese government to effectively legalize Airbnb-type rentals via the ‘minpaku’ legislation has been seen by the local tourism community as a positive, given a legitimate solution is now in place to effectively manage non-traditional accommodation.
To download C9 and read Hotelworks Niseko Market Review, click HERE.
- Bill Barnett
News
Phuket Yacht Club getting kids started in sailing
Twenty three junior sailors aged between seven and fourteen descended on the Phuket Yacht Club last Saturday for a day of fun and excitement in the first O’pen BIC sailing challenge in Thailand.
“We were certainly overwhelmed by the response” said the club’s Commodore, Scott Duncanson.
“As this was the first time we have held a junior sailing regatta we were never quite sure how much interest we would receive given there are so many other sporting options on the island. I was most impressed with the creativity of some our regular sailing school participants and equally so by some of the children who had never ever stepped foot on a sailing dinghy before.”
Ella Stephens won the freestyle event with an act of amazing balance, performing a handstand on the side of the boat, while 7 year old Ryan Duncanson won the fancy hat contest sporting a very cute pirate bandanna and eye patch. Some great prizes were on offer including Ronstan sailing watches, sunglasses and free sailing tuition. Parents were also in on the fun and entertainment on board a pontoon, spectator boat generously provided to the club by Phuket local Billy Duif.
The O’pen Bic, often simply referred to as the Open Bic is a single-handed sailboat designed for younger sailors. Developed by Vitali Design, the boat was launched in 2006 and is an International Class recognised by World Sailing.
The ideal weight for a user of this boat is 30–65 kilograms but it can accommodate up to 80kgs, making it suitable for children and young teens – the same people who would sail Optimist dinghies but are looking for a more modern and exciting boat.
Many pro-sailing nations around the world now consider the Open BIC as the first step on the pathway towards Olympic level sailing.
“The Phuket Yacht Club is Royal Yachting Association (RYA) certified and fully committed to developing Phuket’s sailing youth” said Mr. Duncanson.
“We recently purchased an additional 3 boats bringing our fleet total to eight and positive it will continue grow with the addition of privately owned boats too”.
The PYC sailing school runs junior sailing sessions for children over the age seven every Saturday morning from 09:30, no previous sailing experience required but all participants must be able to swim.
For more information and confirmation of session times please click HERE.
For more information about this exciting junior sailing class please visit HERE.
Pattaya
10,000 runners expected for this year’s Pattaya Marathon
A major international sporting date in Thailand’s calendar of festivals and events is the Pattaya Marathon, and 2018 marks the 27th edition of this popular race with organisers expecting 10,000 runners from around the world. The event is being held on July 15.
The ‘Pattaya Marathon 2018’ race route is designed to impress both participants and spectators. It begins at Central Festival Pattaya Beach on Pattaya Beach Road and runs alongside Jomtien Beach, passing Pattaya walking street, Bali Hai Pier and Borommaratchachonnani Bridge on the way. There’s a challenging uphill stretch of 2 km towards Khao Phra Tamnak, Jomtien Sai 2, Sukumvit Road and Chaiyaphruek Road before the route turns back to Pattaya Beach Road and the finish line.
The ‘Pattaya Marathon 2018’ race program includes five categories of run – the 42.195 km full marathon, 21.100 km half-marathon, 10.550 km quarter marathon, wheelchair quarter marathon, 3.7 km student fun run and a fun run.
The full marathon starts at 3am, while the half-marathon begins at 5am from Bali Hai Pier and runs the same route as the full marathon from this point. The quarter marathon starts from Bali Hai Pier at 5.45am with its route passing the lighthouse and Pattaya view point and continuing downhill at Khao Phra Tamnak to Pattaya 3 Road before turning back to the starting point for the finish.
The wheelchair quarter marathon starts at 6.20am while the students fun run and fun run get under way at 6.30am from the Dolphin Circle in North Pattaya, and these head to Sukhumvit Road and back along Beach Road again for the finish.
Rewards for runners include souvenirs, shirts, trophies, medals and cash for the top five runners in the 42.195 km marathon, 21.100 km half-marathon, 10.5 km quarter marathon, 3.7 km fun run, 3.7 wheelchair quarter marathon and 3.7 km students fun run. The male and female runners with the best times will also receive a specific award.
Online registration is available HERE. .
For more information go HERE.
Thai Life
Top Ten sunset bars in Phuket
PHOTO: Kata Rocks. A premier view and top spot to catch the nightly sunset.
The island of Phuket, with its dramatic east and west coast clifftops, means we have an abundance of ocean-facing rooftop bars and restaurants where we can enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage while taking in the beautiful scenery. There are so many great locations to catch the sunset on the island it is very difficult to choose the ten “best” (we could rattle off 20 without blinking) so apologies to other worthy contenders who might be on the list in the future.
Here is, in no particular order, our Phuket Top Ten Sunset Bars on the island of Phuket….
Rang Hill is a popular hangout for locals especially and located on the north side of Phuket Town. It has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees. The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka. They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing even at the low height. There’s also an excellent viewpoint to catch your postcard view of Phuket Town and the south of the island beyond.
2 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort
As the name suggests 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort has uninterrupted panoramic views of Layan and Laguna. 360 is a magical spot with fairy lights in the trees, has excellent service, delicious tapas and mouth watering cocktails. It opens just in time for sunset at 5.30 pm and a place where we love to sit in the lounge chairs and take it all in. Chef Belinda Tuckwell foodie style features in all outlets at Pavilions and the perfect fusion with the cocktails in the bar. An absolute must for any visitor or resident in Phuket.
3 On Top at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
An oasis in the middle of the madness in Patong, On Top is located on the 7th floor of the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. More recently it has established itself as a cool vibe for in house guests and locals, happy hours and live DJs add to the ambience not to mention the million dollar views, prior to this it was more popular for events and private parties.
4 Escape Rooftop Bar at Novotel Phuket Karon Resort & Spa
The newest member to the rooftop bar club, Escape, at the Novotel Karon opened late in November 2017 with an extensive cocktail list, and to keep the munchies away an equally impressive tapas and antipasto selection. Open daily from 6pm Escape has a rustic feel with varying specials throughout the week, including “Double Trouble” on Tuesday (buy one get one free on selected drinks) and “Treasure Box” on a Thursday where you have keys to a lucky draw treasure box with many different prizes and deals.
Located in the heart of Patong on the rooftop of The Kee Resort, The Sky Lounge has an enticing vibe with DJs and daily happy hours. Unlike many bars the happy hour is from 5.30pm – 8.30pm with classic cocktails as well as their signature cocktails all just 150 baht, locals beers 100 baht and house wines 150 baht. Whether your looking to dance the night away or spend a quiet romantic evening with your loved one The Kee Sky Lounge is a great place to do both.
Set on the edge of the resorts stunning floating swimming pool with unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, Kata Rocks Bar is chic in design with funky creative cocktails paired with sumptuous tapas. The impressive team of mixologists create unique and left of the middle cocktails that are not found anywhere on the island, the resort itself has its own branded Gin which features in many of the drinks list. My personal favourite is their Lycheetini which is crisp short drink made from vodka, lychee, lime juice and a dash of palm sugar, problem is I can’t just have the one! Try their non-alcoholic home-made ginger beer too.
They say a picture paints a thousand words, don’t be fold by the plastic chairs and rustic tables at Wassa Homemade Bar, though ascetically underwhelming, the drinks list and to-die-for views are very impressive. Placed at the top of Phuket Hill facing perfectly West for sublime sunsets Wassa is a local hangout and also for expats in the know. Like any locally owned and operated bar the Thai menu accompanying the drinks is tasty and cheap as.
The relaunch of Vanilla Sky Bar & Gastro Pub at Cape Sienna is a welcome back to the ultra cool rooftop bar to the Phuket scene. It is positioned perfectly on the cliffs of Kamala’s Nakalay Bay to take in the stunning Phuket sunsets. With daily happy hour specials from 5-6pm, occasional guest DJ spots and delicious Gastro Pub dishes, Vanilla Sky Bar is an institution for locals, tourists and expats. With stunning sea views, creative craft cocktails, modern stylish Gastro Pub food it is a fabulous place to hang with friends, say hi to Pepe the resorts F&B Director a good guy and always up for a chat.
9 Baba Pool / Nest at Sri Panwa
Sri Panwa Resort at the very bottom of Cape Panwa has the rare 360 degree ocean views around Phuket. The award winning Baba Pool Club and Baba Nest has lounge chairs positioned and sunken in the mirrored splash pool the colours alone during sunset are fabulous. High end cocktails matched with a high end prices, Baba is a cool hangout with friends and family but perhaps just for a special occasion.
10 Talung Thai at Paresa Resort
Located on the ‘Millionaires Mile’ in Kamala, Talung Thai at Paresa Resort has dramatic high cliff views over the Andaman Sea with like so many West coast properties, amazing sunsets. You are welcomed to the bar with floor to ceiling wine fridges that immediately say ‘wow’, the drinks list is award winning and their mixologists have competed year on year at the Thailand best of the bests Diegeo cocktail competitions. Monthly cocktails specials and as well as the resorts signature cocktails keep you going back for more. My personal favourite is the Thai inspired ‘Chilli and Lime Caipiroska’ the perfect combination of spice and sour.
